After Putin's 'massive strike' shatters calm, Kyiv voices defiance

The first blasts of the day hit at a central intersection during the downtown morning rush hour, killing a police officer driving to work, and leaving several cars mangled and in flames near a historic university complex and the country's education ministry.

Another hit one of the Ukrainian capital's most popular parks, leaving a crater next to a playground that only the day before was packed with children and families enjoying a mild fall weekend.

Later, there was an explosion next to a pedestrian and bicycle bridge beloved by tourists. A huge orange fireball followed by cloud of white and black smoke briefly enveloped but did not destroy the glass-bottomed walkway, which provides views of the city and the Dnieper River.

The wave of Russian airstrikes that rocked Kyiv on Monday morning shattered months of calm, thrusting the city back into the centre of the nearly eight-month-old war.

Ed Ram/Getty Images A blast by a pedestrian bridge over looking the Dnipro River in the city centre of Kyiv, Ukraine. The explosions, which came shortly after 8am local time, were the largest such attacks in the capital in months.

Many of the city's normal rhythms had resumed after Russia's effort to invade the capital and topple the Ukrainian government failed last spring.

And across the city on Monday, Ukrainians expressed anger and fear over the strikes that slammed into civilian sites in retaliation for a blast on Saturday that damaged the Crimean Bridge, a highly strategic link between mainland Russia and the illegally-annexed Crimea region.

The bridge is a key logistical conduit for the Russian military and of huge symbolic value to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has not taken official responsibility for the bridge attack but Putin has accused Ukraine's special services of organising it.

Many Kyiv residents also voiced defiance in the face of the likelihood of continued attacks, which Putin threatened as he boasted of a "massive strike" on Ukraine in retaliation for the bridge attack.

Ed Ram/Getty Images Suspected debris from a missile at the site of a blast by a pedestrian bridge overlooking the Dnipro River in Kyiv’s city centre.

In central Kyiv, Ekateryna Puzanova, 46, was unloading morning deliveries at the grocery store where she works when a giant explosion shook the building, throwing colleagues onto the floor and jolting her so hard that the contents of her pockets spilled onto the floor.

Some colleagues ran into a windowless kitchen; others were thrown onto the ground.

She had fled to Kyiv early in the war from the eastern Donetsk region, an area that Russia illegally annexed last month. Growing emotional as she thought of her husband and son, she was resolute: she would stay.

"I've already left my place once," she said. "Kyiv is home for us now."

In this handout photo taken from video and released by Russian Defence Ministry Press Service, a Russian air force pilot in an Su-25 fires missiles as it flies on a mission in Ukraine.

Across Kyiv, residents said they were better prepared after the initial months of the war, more accustomed to the wartime routine of sheltering, cleaning up, and moving on with their lives.

After Putin's February 24 invasion, much of the city slept in shelters or subway stations for weeks as residential areas regularly took incoming Russian fire, until the invading forces were finally forced to retreat after their failed assault on the capital.

But Monday's attack appeared to cross previous boundaries set by Russia, as the missile strike for the first time hit in the very heart of Kyiv, near government ministries, pedestrian streets and commercial zones.

Kyiv residents who for months had shrugged off air raid sirens rushed into basements, protected rooms or hallways and especially deep underground subway stations, seen as the safest place to wait out the attacks.

In this handout photo released by Russian Defence Ministry Press Service, a Russian warship launches a cruise missile at a target in Ukraine.

The Vokzalna subway station, adjacent to Kyiv's central passenger railroad station, was crowded with hundreds of people in the hours after the first blasts hit Kyiv, some of them carrying suitcases or pets in small carriers.

Olesya Rogatynska, 39, had just arrived in Kyiv by train on Monday morning after seven months in Georgia, where she and her family had sought shelter from the war. With Kyiv apparently peaceful for months, Rogatynska made the decision to return with her 61-year-old mother and 4-year-old son. But as soon as her train pulled into Kyiv, they were rushed into the metro station.

Tears spilled from Rogatynska's eyes as she spoke. "I feel terrified now. I really couldn't stay any longer in another country, but now it's to risky stay in Kyiv again," she said. "I have no idea what to do next."

Rogatynska raised her hands with uncertainty thinking about her choices ahead. She said her family would wait at her home in Kyiv and see what the night would bring. If more strikes occur, she said, "I will just jump into the car with my son and drive to Poland."

At a bike shop in central Kyiv, Oleksiy Milkovskiy was among those cleaning up the wreckage caused by a strike that, as Putin suggested, appeared to target a major power station across the road.

Ed Ram/Getty Images Emergency service workers put a barricade in place at the site of a blast by a pedestrian bridge in Kyiv.

The blast blew out windows of adjacent apartment blocks and offices.

A tall office building nearby was badly damaged, with nearly an entire facade of windows blown out, and the interior of offices and building materials dangling in the open air. Emergency service workers and military personnel quickly sealed off the area.

Milkovskiy, 27, said the morning's attacks gave him flashbacks to February, but said that he would not consider leaving. His face hardened when he asked whether the Crimean Bridge explosion was worthwhile considering the price Kyiv was paying now.

He said he did not think the Ukrainian government had carried out the attack - some Ukrainian officials assert that it was done by Russia itself. For his part, Milkovskiy said he believed Russia was set on destruction no matter what.

"Actually it doesn't matter," he said. "No matter what we Ukrainians do here or at the front line, they are just terrorists, attacking civilians with missiles."