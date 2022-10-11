‘A lovely man’: Irish community lines street to mourn Australian killed in petrol station blast

The coffin of James O’Flaherty, who died in the explosion at Applegreen service station in the Irish village of Creeslough in County Donegal. O’Flaherty, originally from Sydney, had settled in the seaside town with his family, having worked as an engineer around the world.

A close-knit Irish community have lined the streets to honour an Australian man who was among 10 locals killed in a petrol station explosion on Friday.

Mourners paid their respects to the grieving wife and son of James O’Flaherty, 48, who had popped in to fill his car at the Applegreen service station and shop in the village of Creeslough, Donegal.

His wife Tracey and young son Hamish were comforted by relatives and friends at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest in Letterkenny on Monday (local time). The grieving pair travelled in the same car as the coffin to the funeral home, Derrybeg, before O’Flaherty’s remains are removed on Tuesday to the family home in Dunfanaghy.

A guard of honour was formed outside the chapel by his wife’s colleagues from Letterkenny University Hospital, where she works as a nurse, as O’Flaherty’s coffin was carried out to the hearse.

O’Flaherty, originally from Sydney, had settled in the seaside town with his family, having worked as an engineer around the world.

Dr Dan Gill, who is a GP based in nearby Falcarragh, rushed to the scene of the explosion on Friday and said he did not expect to discover his neighbour O’Flaherty to be among the dead.

“We both built houses together quite near the village centre, he was a lovely man, quiet, humorous, he was from Australia and I’m also half-Australian, so we had lots to talk about,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“He was very, very attached to his son Hamish, they were always around together. It’s just terrible. He married a lovely Donegal woman, Tracey, I think they were living in Scotland before here, and then they moved home.

Brian Lawless/PA via AP Emergency services work at the scene of an explosion at a service station in the village of Creeslough in County Donegal, Ireland. Authorities say 10 people have been killed in the explosion at a gas station in a small village in northwest Ireland.

“He’s an engineer, he worked from home, so every time I drove in by the house I could see him standing at a big bank of computers doing his job. I found out he had died when I got to the scene, it was shocking.”

Creeslough, a village of about 400 people, is about 24 kilometres from Letterkenny in the north-west of Ireland and 48 kilometres from the border with Northern Ireland.

A mass was held in the village church on Saturday morning following the blast during which Father John Joe Duffy told the congregation their community had been hit by “a tsunami of grief”. Catholic Bishop Alan McGuckian described Friday as the “darkest day in Donegal”.

Both King Charles III and Pope Francis have sent messages of condolence to Irish President Michael Higgins and the community following the tragedy.

The youngest victim was Shauna Flanagan Garwe, a 5-year-old girl who had gone to buy a cake for her mother. She was killed with her father, Robert Garwe, 50. They were reported to have been on the forecourt of the petrol station when the explosion happened, causing the largest number of civilian casualties in the region in many years.

Eight other people are in hospital with one man in his 20s fighting for his life.

Brian Lawless/PA via AP Emergency services work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station.

O’Flaherty was an engineering director for a US company, with 25 years’ experience managing large, complex engineering projects globally, according to his LinkedIn. He had formerly worked in Australia, France, Britain and the US.

He was a business graduate from the University of Tasmania and a graduate of software engineering from the University of New South Wales.

His funeral mass takes place on Wednesday in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery. The funerals of two of the 10 victims will be held on Tuesday.

Ireland’s police, known as the Garda, have called members of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation to the site to aid the local investigation team as it tries to establish what caused the explosion.

Investigators told local media they were keeping an open mind as they attempt to establish what happened, but they suspect an accidental gas leak had caused the explosion.