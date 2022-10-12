Ukraine shoots down Russian missiles as Kyiv remains on edge

The Ukrainian Air Force said Russian bombers operating over the Caspian Sea launched missiles over Ukrainian territory.

It said four inbound missiles were shot down by the Ukrainian southern air command.

The governor of the Vinnytsia region, Serhiy Borzov, said there was an air strike there in the morning.

There was no word on casualties.

READ MORE:

* Ukraine war at a turning point with rapid escalation of conflict

* Ukraine: Russian hawks cheer as ‘General Armageddon’ takes charge

* After Putin's 'massive strike' shatters calm, Kyiv voices defiance

* Russia bombs Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities in apparent revenge over Crimea bridge attack



Ed Ram/Getty Images Emergency service personnel attend to the site of a blast in Kyiv.

Air raid warnings throughout Ukraine have sent some residents back into shelters after months of relative calm in the capital and many other cities.

That lull had led many Ukrainians to ignore the regular sirens, but Monday’s attacks gave them new urgency.

Besides the usual sirens, Kyiv residents were jolted early Tuesday (local time) by a new type of loud alarm that blared automatically from mobile phones.

The caustic-sounding alert was accompanied by a text warning of the possibility of missile strikes.

“It brings anger, not fear,” Kyiv resident Volodymyr Vasylenko, 67, said as crews worked to restore traffic lights and clear debris from the city's streets. “We already got used to this. And we will keep fighting.”

Ed Ram/Getty Images People look at their destroyed cars amid damage caused by a missile strike not far from Kyiv's main train station.

Ukraine's State Emergencies Service said that 19 people were killed and 105 others were wounded in Monday's Russian missile strikes across Ukraine.

It said critical infrastructure facilities were hit in Kyiv and 12 other regions, and 301 cities and towns were without power.

Russia retaliated due to an attack on a critical bridge in Crimea by unleashing its most widespread strikes against Ukraine in months.

They hit at least 14 regions, from Lviv in the west to Kharkiv in the east.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was due to address the leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers by videoconference Tuesday. Germany, which currently chairs the G7, announced the meeting after Monday’s simultaneous strikes across Ukraine.

With Ukrainian forces growing increasingly bold following a series of battlefield successes, a cornered Kremlin is ratcheting up Cold War-era rhetoric and fanning concerns it could broaden the war and suck in more combatants.

Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, warned Tuesday that Western military assistance to Kyiv including training Ukrainian soldiers in Nato countries and feeding Ukraine real-time satellite data to target Russian forces has “increasingly drawn Western nations into the conflict on the part of the Kyiv regime”.

Ryabkov said in remarks carried by the state RIA-Novosti news agency that “Russia will be forced to take relevant countermeasures, including asymmetrical ones”. He said that although Russia isn't “interested in a direct clash” with the US and Nato, “we hope that Washington and other Western capitals are aware of the danger of an uncontrollable escalation”.