Ukraine: Russia sent us a warning, we won't listen, we will win

Before she went to bed on Sunday night, Iryna Penza watched the evening news on TV with her husband in their apartment in central Kyiv, wondering what form Russian retaliation might take.

The lead item concerned Russian President Putin's condemnation of the attack a day earlier on the Kerch bridge as “a terrorist act against a civilian infrastructure”. Retaliation seemed only a matter of time. “I went to bed worried about how Russia would hit back, but not too badly worried as we live with constant Russian threats. Besides, the area we live in had not been hit before,” she said. “But when I woke up the next morning, the night's news blew through my windows and wrecked my apartment.”

Stepping through the shards of glass, fragments of missile casing and shattered window frames that lay scattered across the floor of her home in Zhylianska Street, Penza, 63, looked out onto a scene of devastation in the square outside.

Ed Ram/Getty Images People look at their destroyed cars that stand amid damage caused by a missile strike in a residential area near Tower 101 not far from Kyiv's main train station.

Buildings, cars and trees appeared to have been blasted downward by an airbursting Russian rocket that had exploded about 8:15am. “I guess my husband and I are lucky,” she said, smiling ruefully amid the wreckage.

“We could have easily been killed. We know what has happened to Ukrainians in other cities in this war. But we do not feel relieved. We wonder if this is a signal of how much worse things could get.” That question now haunts cities across central and western Ukraine after Monday's wave of missile strikes.

By the previous standards of mass-casualty events in eastern and southern Ukraine – the result of indiscriminate Russian bombardment on shelters, hospitals, train stations and residential areas – the death toll was minimal.

The UN has documented at least 6221 civilian deaths since the start of the invasion. The Ukrainian authorities have said that 19 people died in the latest attack, with more than a hundred wounded in multiple missile strikes across ten cities.

Ed Ram/Getty Images Suspected missile debris is left near a crater left by a missile strike on a playground in Taras Shevchenko Park.

With some exceptions, most of the targets involved civilian infrastructure rather than residential areas, and the death toll in Kyiv was nine people. By Russian norms, compared with the slaughter of civilians in Mariupol or Kharkiv, Monday's attacks were restrained.

Yet its significance lies not in the death toll but in the timing and targeting of the strikes. In barely a month, the war in Ukraine has transformed from a relatively slow-moving, casualty-intensive artillery campaign into a quickening conflict involving annexation, mobilisation, nuclear threat and an expanded strategic list of targets – both for Ukraine and Russia.

Ed Ram/Getty Images A woman examines the damage to her apartment in a residential block near Tower 101 which was hit by a missile strike the day before near Kyivs main train station.

Against this context, the missiles which struck areas of central Kyiv previously untouched by bombing, and key infrastructure targets elsewhere in Ukraine. Producing power outages, cuts to water supply, social media and telecommunication networks should be read as an escalation of reach and intent, rather than interpreted by the number of people the missiles killed.

Some areas of Kyiv seem to have been hit accidentally on Monday due to their proximity to civil installations. The Penzas' apartment block, which took the brunt of an airburst explosion, lay across the road from an electricity power station, and abutted a leading business centre.Other targets in central Kyiv had a less ambiguous intent.

The two missiles which exploded outside the Taras Shevchenko National University, killing a number of people in passing cars, including a mother on her way to drop her child at primary school, appeared to have the specific intent of causing terror at the city's historical and cultural centre.

Oksana Grigorivna, a doctor at the Okhmatdyt children's hospital, was killed as she drove her five-year-old son Gregory to school, her car burnt to the ground in the attack. The hospital described her as a “selfless” doctor and "true support" to her patients.

Leo Correa/AP A man carries a bucket of water to extinguish the remains of a fire in the remains of a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia.

Gregory's father died more than a year ago. “There is not a single military installation nearby, nor even a target here which could be related to an electricity or phone network,” said Professor Volodymyr Bugrov, 54, the rector of the university, as he wandered, feet crunching, through corridors carpeted in smashed glass, fallen masonry and shredded furniture.

“The area here is one of history, culture, medicine and learning. The attack does not necessarily surprise me, as such messaging lies at the essence of Russian psychology: they want to terrify us and show us their reach. But that is what it is: a message".

How far that message next progresses is unknown. The barrage of missiles on Monday has garnered celebratory calls in Moscow for an expansion of strikes. Nationalist commentators and state media outlets lauded the attacks on central Kyiv as a long-overdue response to Ukrainian successes on the battlefield and Saturday's blast on the Kerch bridge.

Many of them argue that the limitations of Putin's “special operation” undermined the Russian assault on Ukraine and are now pressing for a continuation of escalated strikes on Ukrainian cities. Epitomising Russian media calls for further escalation, Anton Krasovsky, the top host of Russia's state-funded television, RT, posted a video of himself on Monday dancing in a cap bearing the letter Z, the identification marker used by Russian forces invading Ukraine.

The damage caused by Monday's strikes to Ukraine was “not enough, not enough” he wrote on Telegram. Many Ukrainians have little doubt as to what will come next, nor their resilience to endure it. “If the missiles in the middle of Kyiv were a warning to our forces not to strike back against Russia, then it is not a warning Ukrainians will listen to,” said Penza. “We will face more destruction. We will win. After that we will rebuild”.

