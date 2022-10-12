Nato warns Russian sabotage on Western targets 'could trigger Article 5'

Russian sabotage on Western targets could be grounds for triggering Nato’s Article 5, the alliance’s secretary-general warned Wednesday (NZT), amid suspicions that Moscow planted explosives on underwater gas pipelines.

“Any deliberate attack against Allies’ critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response,” Jens Stoltenberg said before a meeting of Nato defence ministers in Brussels.

Separately, the UK and its G7 allies accused Vladimir Putin of war crimes and vowed to hold him “to account”, after Russia launched a second day of missile strikes on civilian areas in Ukraine.

At a virtual meeting on Wednesday, the G7 said it was “deeply troubled” by the September 26 underwater explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines, which link Russia and Germany and lie on the bed of the Baltic Sea.

Stoltenberg said Nato allies had stepped up security around possible targets after the North German rail network was downed for three hours after communication cables were cut on Saturday.

“We have doubled our presence in the Baltic and North Seas to over 30 ships, supported by maritime patrol aircraft and undersea capabilities,” he said, before promising “further steps” to protect Western infrastructure.

Cyber attacks and hybrid attacks such as sabotage could be enough to trigger the Article 5 collective defence clause, Stoltenberg said.

Bernat Armangue/AP Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

That would mean each and every member of the 30-strong alliance would consider the sabotage an attack on them.

“We will never give up the privilege of defining exactly where the threshold for Article 5 goes. That will be a decision we make as allies taking into account the precise context,” Stoltenberg said.

Article 5 has only been used once before, after the September 11 attacks on the USA, and it would exacerbate tensions already strained by Putin’s escalation of his illegal war on Ukraine.

Nato will push ahead with long-planned nuclear exercises next week, despite Vladimir Putin’s “irresponsible” threats to use nuclear weapons, Stoltenberg said.

Rune Dyrholm/AP In this photo provided by the Armed Forces of Denmark, the crew in a helicopter of the Armed Forces monitors the gas leak, in the Baltic Sea.

The annual "Steadfast Noon” exercise involves fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads but no live bombs are used. Of the 30 Nato countries, 14 are involved in the manoeuvres taking place around 1000 kilometres from Russia.

Stoltenberg said cancelling the exercise would send a “very wrong signal”.

"If we now created the grounds for any misunderstandings, miscalculations in Moscow about our willingness to protect and defend all allies, we would increase the risk of escalation," he told reporters. “Russia knows that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."

'No guarantees' West would forecast Russian nuclear attack

Separately, GCHQ director Sir Jeremy Fleming, the UK’s spy chief, warned there were “no guarantees” the West might see a Russian nuclear attack coming.

“To even be talking about the possible use of tactical nuclear weapons is a very dangerous thing to do,” he said of Putin's threats. "With our allies we would have a good chance of spotting it, but there are never any guarantees.”

Ed Ram/Getty Images People look at their destroyed cars that stand amid the damage caused by a missile strike in a residential area near Tower 101 not far from Kyiv's main train station.

As Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones, Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged G7 leaders to fund an air defence system for Ukraine to protect it from further missile strikes.

The United States said it was speeding up the shipment of sophisticated National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems air defences to Ukraine. A total of eight systems have been approved so far, with two expected to be delivered soon and six more sent over a longer time frame.

Ukraine has also received the first of four IRIS-T air defence systems promised by Germany, a German defence ministry source said, confirming a report by Der Spiegel magazine.

The G7 said "indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime" after 19 people were killed by strikes on Monday.

Labour vow to halt troop cuts

It comes as John Healey, the shadow defence secretary, vowed to halt troop cuts and fix the beleaguered Ajax armoured vehicles programme if Labour wins the next election.

In a speech to defence and foreign policy experts at Washington’s Wilson Center, Healey said the UK’s armed forces are currently operating “without the equipment and troops they need to fight and to fulfil our Nato obligations”.

He cited the plan to cut the British Army by 10,000 troops and the unresolved problems with the procurement of Ajax armoured vehicles, which “threaten to undermine the UK’s commitment to the Alliance” and questioned the “army’s ability to field a modern warfighting division”.

He added that if Labour were in government it “will make the UK a leading voice in Europe on collective security and defence”.