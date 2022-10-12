Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Bruckner charged with five more sexual offences

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been charged with five sex crimes that took place in Portugal, including two assaults on young children.

Prosecutors in Germany issued five charges against Christian Brückner, 45, who is also being investigated for the murder of McCann. The British toddler disappeared from an apartment in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz in 2007 but her body has never been found.

The new charges do not relate to the McCann case.

Brückner, a German national, lived in Portugal for several years. He is currently serving a seven-year prison term in Germany for raping an elderly American woman in Praia da Luz in 2005.

Uncredited/AP Madeleine McCann disappeared from an apartment in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz in 2007 but her body has never been found.

But prosecutors allege that Brückner committed more crimes over a span of 17 years starting in 2000.

In two of the cases, Brückner broke into his victims’ apartments, tied them up and then raped them and assaulted them with a whip, according to prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters. One of those cases relates to an unidentified woman in her 70s, taking place at some point between December 2000 and April 2006, while the other concerns the rape of an Irish woman who was 20 when she was assaulted in 2004.

Carabinieri Milano/Getty Images Prosecutors allege that Christian Brückner committed a series of crimes over a span of 17 years starting in 2000.

In a third case, Brückner is accused of raping a teenage girl whom it is claimed he held captive in his apartment.

In each of these incidents, prosecutors say that Brückner recorded his crimes with a video camera.

In the other two cases, Brückner is accused of forcing sexual encounters on girls in public spaces on the Portuguese coast.

The charges were the result of “several years of intensive and thorough investigation” across several European countries, prosecutors said.

GETTY This family photo shows Madeleine McCann. Her parents Kate and Gerry McCann living in England, said a truly horrific crime was committed in 2007.

Brückner’s lawyer, Friedrich Fülscher, said that he was “astonished” by the charges, two of which he said were based “almost exclusively on the statements of two dubious witnesses about the content of missing video recordings”.

Prosecutors said on Tuesday that the McCann murder investigation was ongoing but refused to give further details.

Brückner, a convicted paedophile, was living in a camper van near to the Praia da Luz holiday resort when three-year-old McCann disappeared.

The first time Brückner came to the attention of the authorities regarding her disappearance was in 2017 after he allegedly told a friend he “knew all about” what had happened to her.

In May 2020, further progress in the case was made when phone records from the night of McCann’s disappearance appeared to place Brückner at the resort.

Wolters said last year that the prosecutors were “confident we have the man who took and killed her”.

But he said that his team was taking its time to build as strong a case as possible before bringing charges.

“It’s not just about charging him - we want to charge him with the best body of evidence possible,” he said. “When we still have questions, it would be nonsense to charge rather than wait for the answers that could strengthen our position.”