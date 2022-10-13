Ukrainian forces shoot down four Russian attack helicopters in 18 minutes

Four Russian attack helicopters were shot down by Ukrainian forces in just 18 minutes, officials in Kyiv have said.

The helicopters were attacked by missile units in southern Ukraine, according to the country's general staff. They were all thought to be two-seat Ka-52s.

It is unclear if the Russian crews ejected before the helicopters went down between 8.40am and 8.58am on Wednesday (local time).

The helicopters were providing support for Russian troops. The general staff was seeking confirmation that another two Russian helicopters had been shot down at about the same time.

READ MORE:

* Russia 'risking radiation disaster' if power cuts to Ukraine nuclear plant continue

* Russia arrests eight over bridge attack as Ukraine nuclear plant loses power again

* Nato warns Russian sabotage on Western targets 'could trigger Article 5'

* Q&A: Newshub Europe correspondent Lisette Reymer talks about returning to Ukraine, as Russia bombs major cities



Ukraine says that it has destroyed 234 Russian helicopters and 268 aircraft since the war began in February.

The news came as Britain announced it would supply Amraam missiles to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian cruise missiles.

A statement issued by the UK Ministry of Defence said that the weapons would help to protect Ukraine's critical national infrastructure after days of Russian strikes on civilian targets in cities across Ukraine.

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday the past two weeks had brought “the most serious escalation” in the conflict since it began.

Speaking at a meeting of Nato defence ministers in Brussels, he said the alliance would press on with nuclear deterrence exercises next week after Russian threats to use nuclear weapons.

“We have seen the speculation about the use of low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine and we have conveyed clearly to Russia that this will have severe consequences,” he said.

Stoltenberg also welcomed the early delivery of the first of four anti-aircraft systems by Germany.

Olivier Matthys/AP Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, talks to Chair of the Nato Military Committee Admiral Rob Bauer at a meeting of Nato defence ministers in Brussels.

Nato’s pledge came after Russia arrested eight people in connection with an explosion last weekend that damaged a key bridge to Crimea, an attack Moscow said had been orchestrated by Ukrainian military intelligence.

Five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine, Georgia and Armenia had been detained, the FSB security service said.

Moscow investigators said four people had been killed on Saturday when a truck was thought to have exploded on the 19-kilometre bridge linking Russia to Crimea, which the Kremlin annexed in 2014.

The FSB alleged the bridge explosion was organised by Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence.

Officials in Kyiv welcomed the attack on the bridge but did not claim responsibility. The Ukrainian interior ministry said the accusation was “nonsense”.

The bridge, hailed by the Kremlin as one of the key achievements of President Putin's rule, had been used to move weapons and troops to Ukraine.

Russia responded by launching missiles at ten Ukrainian cities, killing at least 19 people and destroying parts of the power grid.

The FSB also said it had arrested two Ukrainians who were suspected of preparing attacks with a portable missile launcher near Moscow and to blow up a transport hub in Bryansk, western Russia.

The FSB routinely tortures people into admitting terrorism charges, human rights groups say.

- The Times, London