'A game changer': Finland buries nuclear waste in 80km cave

If the human race is still around tens of thousands of years from now, our descendants may come across a small island off the coast of Finland on which they will find the walled-up entrance to a tomb beneath a grassy hillock.

Underneath this thick layer of rubble, a tunnel snakes down three miles through the bedrock to a 50-mile (80km) warren of high-ceilinged artificial caves, which branch off into burial chambers holding one of the most dangerous substances known to humanity.

This is the Onkalo spent nuclear fuel repository, the world's first deep geological storage site for atomic waste, near the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant. It is designed to keep nearly 3000 24-tonne canisters of spent uranium fuel locked safely away for the next 100,000 years.

Wikimedia Commons The Onkalo spent nuclear fuel repository is near the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant (pictured).

Described as a "game-changer" by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the global nuclear regulator, Onkalo offers an answer to a problem that has bedevilled the sector from its beginnings: what to do with elements that will emit heat and radiation for at least as long as our species has been farming and building settlements?

Most states agreed that the only viable long-term solution was to bury the waste deep underground. That is not as easy as it might appear. In 1967, the West German government began sealing 127,000 drums of low and medium-level radioactive material in an old salt mine beneath the hills at Gorleben, close to the East German border.

However, the authorities have since realised the salt dome is gradually collapsing, and last year they decided to close the facility and backfill the mine with spoil.

Geology is not the only challenge. In the 2000s the US tried to establish its own deep storage facility below Yucca Mountain in Nevada, only to run up against strident opposition. The project was effectively shut down by the Trump administration in 2017.

Where America and Germany failed, Finland has succeeded. It began to look for a site in the 1980s, shortly after its first reactors came online at Loviisa, a town on its south coast, and Olkiluoto, an island in the west.

Unlike the US, Britain and Germany, where winning consent for this kind of thing has proved tricky, both of the Finnish local authorities competed for the right to host the repository. They had learnt to trust nuclear power and to appreciate the substantial income and property tax revenues that came with the facilities. Recent polls suggest that 70% of Finns support atomic energy, with only 11% opposed, compared to 39% of Britons who are in favour and 17% against.

unsplash Finland's success has galvanised the search for repositories elsewhere in the world. (file photo)

"People [in other countries] are asking the same questions that we were asking in Finland 20 to 30 years ago," said Pasi Tuohimaa, a spokesman for the Onkalo repository. "Maybe this is because we are very practical."

In the end, Finland plumped for Olkiluoto - and on the long drive into the bowels of the repository you can see why. The chambers lie beneath a 1400ft layer of almost impermeable migmatite shot through with veins of granite. It has remained essentially undisturbed for the past 1.9 billion years, and scientists reckon it can comfortably manage another 100,000.

"This is a very dense rock," said Reetta Ylostalo, a hydrogeochemist who has studied the groundwater at the site. "There's very little space for water to move around. The risk is very low."

There is something distinctly primordial about the tomb, whose walls are scarred by the drilling and blasting required to excavate the tunnels. It is now complete except for some of the 26ft boreholes that will ultimately hold the canisters, sealed beneath a casing of waterproof bentonite clay.

The uranium fuel that drives most nuclear power stations comes in fingernail-sized pellets inserted into metal rods to form fuel cores. These last about three years before they can no longer get hot enough to boil the steam that drives the turbines.

Once they outlive their usefulness they must be stored for 40 years until they cool to about 90C, roughly the same temperature as a typical Finnish sauna. Then they will be slotted into copper-sheathed steel canisters, each 16ft long and more than 3ft in diameter, at an encapsulation plant expected to start its work in the mid-2020s. The complex cost about €1 billion (NZ$1.7b)to build and will require another €40 million or so each year to run.

Finland's success has galvanised the search for repositories elsewhere in the world. In January, Sweden announced it had identified a site of its own near the Forsmark nuclear power plants across the Gulf of Bothnia. A month ago Switzerland followed suit, earmarking a location just south of the German border, much to the chagrin of the Germans. There is even some conjecture that a thinly-populated state such as Kazakhstan could open a commercial repository for international customers.

