Ukraine: Russian murderer sent to the front loses a leg but wins his freedom

A Russian convict who was serving a long prison sentence for murdering a magistrate during a robbery has been “pardoned” after losing a leg fighting in Ukraine.

Stanislav Bogdanov was among thousands of inmates recruited for the invasion of Ukraine by the Wagner Group, a notorious paramilitary organisation run by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Kremlin-linked tycoon.

Inmates have been offered their freedom in return for a six-month tour of duty in Ukraine.

Bogdanov, 35, was jailed for 23 years in 2012 after using a poker and dumbbells to kill his victim in Veliky Novgorod, northern Russia. Convicted of “murder with particular cruelty”, he still had 13 years to serve.

Metin Aktas/Getty Images A prison used by Russian forces in the occupied Ukrainian city of Izium before their withdrawl in September.

In a video on Prigozhin's Ria Fan media outlet, Bogdanov and three other former convicts were handed military awards and pardons by an unseen official. All had lost limbs during the war.

“You have earned this pardon with your blood and sweat and your heroism,” the official told them.

The video was taken in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine.

Bogdanov, who lost his right leg below the knee, said he had signed up to fight in Ukraine because “you only get one offer like this in your life”.

Wagner is said to have been keen to recruit violent criminals.

AP Russian recruits boarding a train in Volgograd, Russia.

Olga Romanova, a Russian prisoners’ rights activist, said that while she was certain the men had been released, there were no legal grounds for the pardons.

“There is no law about this,” she said. “This seems to just be some dodgy certificate someone stamped.”

In August, a murderer serving 25 years who was sent to Ukraine was posthumously awarded Russia's medal of honour by President Putin.

Ivan Neparatov, head of a Moscow crime gang, murdered five people in 2013.

Prigozhin, 61, is known as “Putin’s chef” because his company provides catering services to the Kremlin, including a contract for school dinners in Moscow.

He recently replied to criticism of the use of inmates to fight by telling Russians: “It's either prisoners or your children - decide for yourself.”

The convicts are plugging holes in the Russian army amid a series of retreats. Around 90,000 Russian soldiers have been killed, injured or gone missing since the start of the war.

- The Times, London