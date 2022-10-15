Vladimir Putin blames Crimea bridge bombing on Ukraine grain shipment deception

Vladimir Putin has said Ukraine used humanitarian grain shipments as part of an elaborate bomb attack on the Crimean Bridge.

The accusation sparked concern that Putin will cancel the grain deal that allows Ukraine to ship essential food supplies to Africa and Asia and helps curb global inflation.

"If it turns out that the explosives that blew up the Crimea bridge were sent from Odesa by a grain shipment, this will call into question the existence of humanitarian corridors," he said.

Russian investigators had previously blamed the attack on the 19km bridge on a truck bomb.

The blast destroyed one road section and severely damaged the railway track, impacting a key supply route for the Russian army. Analysts have said that a boat bomb was unlikely as the underside of the bridge was undamaged.

Russia had blockaded Ukraine's ports to strangle its economy but this had choked global food supplies and threatened famines. In July, under pressure from the UN, Putin agreed to lift the blockade.

The attack on the bridge triggered Kremlin revenge missile attacks across Ukraine, killing at least 25 people but Putin said that he didn't plan any more major missile strikes.

"We do not set ourselves the task of destroying Ukraine," he said. "I don't see any additional need in the foreseeable future."

Putin was answering Russian questions in Astana, the Kazakh capital, where he was attending a summit with Central Asian leaders who have become wary of Russia since it invaded Ukraine in February.

The Russian leader also met Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, and leaders from the Middle East on the sidelines of the summit.

Putin adopted a markedly defensive tone during the 30-minute question and answer session. He tried to appear relaxed, making jokes with the pro-Kremlin journalists, ditching his usual bombastic demeanour.

Putin said that Russia "was doing everything right" in Ukraine even though he acknowledged that governments were worried about the fallout.

"Of course (our) partners are interested and worried about the future of Russian-Ukrainian relations," he said.

Alexei Nikolsky/AP Putin has warned that any direct confrontation by Nato would be "dangerous" and result in a "global catastrophe".

Putin defends mobilisation in face of criticism

Putin also made his first comments since Nato warned that any nuclear strike by Russia would trigger a major reaction, saying that direct confrontation was "dangerous" and would lead to a "global catastrophe".

An estimated 200,000 Russians, mainly young men, fled from Russia into Kazakhstan in the fortnight after Putin announced a partial mobilisation on September 21.

Critics have said that the mobilisation has been shoddy and poorly executed with conscripts sent to war with no training and poor equipment. Military bloggers have also said that the first coffins carrying the bodies of dead men conscripted only three weeks ago have already been flown to Russia from Ukraine.

But Putin defended his mobilisation, insisting that it was necessary and that 220,000 men, of a targeted 300,000, had already been conscripted.

"Within about two weeks, all mobilisation activities will be completed," he said.

Despite Putin's protests that Russia's first mobilisation since World War II was limited, reports from Moscow suggested otherwise.

Video and photos showed police waiting outside apartment blocks and metro stations to serve men with mobilisation orders. There have also been reports of police raiding construction sites and hauling men out of their bunkbeds to join the army.

Separately the French Navy said that it had chaperoned a Russian submarine out of its territorial waters last month after it was spotted sailing on the sea surface near Brittany.