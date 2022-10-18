Woman charged after body of 12-year-old girl found inside suitcase in Paris

The body of a 12-year-old girl was found inside a suitcase on Rue d'Hautpoul in the French capital’s 19th Arrondissement.

Warning: This story contains graphic details which may upset some people.

A woman has been charged following the suspected rape, torture and murder of 12-year-old Lola Daviet in Paris.

According to BBC, the alleged killer is a 24-year-old homeless woman named in French media as Dahbia B, and is said to be suffering from psychiatric disorders.

The Guardian reported that the suspect was staying with her older sister in the same apartment block that Daviet and her family lived in.

She was seen on CCTV entering the building alongside the girl, and later leaving with a plastic suitcase, reports BBC.

A suitcase containing Daviet’s body was found outside a building in the French capital’s 19th Arrondissement. French news outlet BFMTV reported that tape was covering her face and she suffered wounds to her throat. An autopsy determined she died from asphyxiation.

A statement by the Paris prosecutor’s office said the numbers ‘1’ and ‘0’ had been inscribed on the soles of her feet in red.

BBC reports that a 43-year-old man is also in police custody, believed to have driven Dahbia B and the plastic suitcase between suburbs.

A resident of the neighbourhood where the girl was found earlier told BFMTV that he saw a woman trying to transport a heavy suitcase on Friday.

“She was there from 5pm, she was carrying around with the trunk, she even left it in front of the café, she went [to] the bakery to buy a croissant as if nothing had happened.”

“Never in life could we have thought that there was a body, otherwise we would have arrested her immediately.”

Psychological support teams are in place to help students and staff at the school Daviet attended.

“My daughter cried all weekend, she hasn't slept a wink,” father-of-two Gasmi told French newspaper Le Parisien.

“We can't trust anyone now in our neighbourhood. I am very afraid for my children.”