Russian false flag attack on Kherson dam would release 'atomic bomb' of water

Russia may blow up a dam and flood the city of Kherson to frame Ukraine for mass deaths and destruction, a US-based think tank has warned.

The Institute for the Study of War also said that Russia wants to withdraw from Kherson because it had become too difficult to resupply its soldiers.

“The Russian military may believe that breaching the dam could cover their retreat from the right bank of the Dnipro River and prevent or delay Ukrainian advances,” it said.

The dam is part of the Soviet-built Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant which lies around 50 kilometres upstream from Kherson city, the only significant city captured by the Russian army since its invasion of Ukraine.

MAXAR The dam is part of the Soviet-built Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

It provides electricity for hundreds of thousands of people. Environmentalists have said that destroying the dam would send an “atomic bomb” of water crashing through villages and towns.

'I won't even be surprised... all they do is genocide'

Soldiers and residents of Kherson told The Telegraph that they were worried. Vladislav, fighting with Ukraine in the Kherson region, said captured soldiers had referred to destroying the dam.

"They have spoken of this," he said. "I won't even be surprised if they do... all they do is genocide."

Di, a Kherson resident speaking through social media, said: "I have heard about this but I am not sure they will do it as it will flood the left bank, where they are now."

Ukrainian artillery has damaged a bridge near the dam, part of a plan to cut Russia’s supply lines, but there is no evidence that Ukraine wants to destroy the dam itself as Russian officials claim.

Instead, the Institute for the Study of War said that comments from Russia’s top commander in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, suggested a “false flag” attack was being planned.

“Such an attack would also further the false Russian information operation portraying Ukraine as a terrorist state that deliberately targets civilians,” it said.

Leo Correa/AP A Ukrainian serviceman checks the trenches dug by Russian soldiers in a retaken area in the Kherson region, Ukraine.

Russia may be forced to abandon Kherson

Earlier this week, General Sergey Surovikin said that “difficult decisions” would have to be made around Kherson as Ukrainian forces pushed their advance. He also accused Ukraine of using illegal weapons.

Russia used “false flag” attacks to justify its invasion of Ukraine in February and the subsequent escalation of its military campaign. Now Kremlin propagandists appear to be setting up another one.

Alexander Kots, a well-followed Russian military blogger, told one of Russia's most high-profile news programmes on Wednesday that Ukraine's army planned to destroy Kherson with a weapon of mass destruction.

"I believe that this could mean a chemical weapons attack or the flooding of the area," he said.

The Kremlin had wanted to promote Kherson as a model Ukrainian city under its rule but Russian forces may abandon it because of resupply problems.

Leo Correa/AP A vest lies left behind on the ground where trenches were dug by Russian soldiers in a retaken area in Kherson region.

Kherson civilians ordered to evacuate

Ukrainian artillery has damaged the only bridge crossing the Dnipro river near the city and a Ukrainian special forces bomb has also disabled a bridge connecting Crimea with the Russian mainland, Russia's most important supply route for the southern front.

British military intelligence said that these hits have forced Russian convoys to take major diversions to resupply frontline units.

“Russian authorities are seriously considering a major withdrawal of their forces from the area west of the Dnipro river,” it said.

Pro-Russian officials in occupied-Kherson have ordered civilians to evacuate because of the impending battle for the city but Ukrainian officials have said that this is a disguise for the forced removal of people.

TV footage from the evacuation showed hundreds of locals lining up to take ferries across the river, which is about two-thirds of a mile wide, but Di, a Kherson resident, said that she wasn't going to leave.

“I have no choice, I have to work. I need to help my parents,” she said. “Our army is already closer and I keep my fingers crossed that we will be released as soon as possible."