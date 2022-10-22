Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing to keep pressure on Russia in occupied Kherson

Ukrainian forces bombarded Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region, targeting resupply routes across a major river while inching closer Friday (local time) to a full assault on one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country.

Russian-installed officials were reported desperately trying to turn the city of Kherson, a prime objective for both sides because of its key industries and major river and sea port, into a fortress while attempting to evacuate tens of thousands of residents.

As many as 2000 Russian draftees have poured into the Kherson region - one of four provinces illegally annexed by Moscow - “to replenish losses and strengthen units on the front line," according to the Ukrainian army's general staff.

The deputy head of the Kremlin-installed regional administration in Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, said Ukrainian shelling of a Dnieper River crossing killed four civilians late Thursday. Vadim Ilmiyev, the top health official, said 13 others were wounded in the attack.

LIBKOS/AP Ukrainian soldiers fire the Russian positions with the mortar in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern operational command, confirmed the Antonivskyi Bridge was struck but only after the start of a 10pm local curfew to avoid civilian casualties.

“We do not attack civilians and settlements," Humeniuk told Ukrainian television.

Earlier Ukrainian strikes had made the Antonivskyi Bridge inoperable, prompting Russian authorities to set up ferry crossings and pontoon bridges to relocate civilians and transport supplies to Russian troops in Kherson, which sits on the Dnieper's western bank.

Russian-installed officials have urged residents to evacuate from Kherson city for their safety and to allow the military to build fortifications. Ukraine's military reported Friday that bank employees, medical workers and teachers were getting evacuated as the city's infrastructure also began to wind down.

LIBKOS/AP A Ukrainian soldier sits in a shelter as he prepares to fire at the Russian positions with the mortar in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine.

At least 15,000 residents of an expected 60,000 have already been relocated from the city and surrounding areas, occupation authorities said.

Kherson city, with a prewar population of about 284,000, was one of the first urban areas Russia captured when it invaded Ukraine, and it remains the largest city it holds. It is a prime target for both sides because of its key industries and major river port.

Another flashpoint on the Dnieper River is the Kakhovka dam, which creates a large reservoir, and associated hydroelectric power station, about 70 kms from Kherson city. Each side accuses the other of targeting the facilities. Russian-installed officials claim Ukrainian forces have been attacking the facilities in part to cut the water supply to Crimea.

Carl Court/Getty Images National guard special operations soldier Alexander Lemyshka (L) looks on as his colleague, Borodai Anatoly, checks for anti-personnel mines and booby traps in a building previously used as a residence by the head of Russian occupying forces in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy contends the Russians plan to blow up the dam and power station to unleash 18 million cubic meters of water and flood Kherson and dozens of other areas where hundreds of thousands of people live. He told the European Council on Thursday that Russia would then blame Ukraine.

None of the claims could be independently verified.

The Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were illegally annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin last month even though not all the territory is Russian-held. Putin declared martial law in the regions as of Thursday in an apparent attempt to assert Russian authority amid a string of military setbacks and strong international criticism.

In the Donetsk region, two people were killed in 24 hours after Russian forces shelled the city of Bakhmut, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Ukrainian governor of the province. Russian troops have been unable to advance toward the city for over a month.

Gavriil Grigorov/AP Russian President Vladimir Putin

Some nine people were wounded in two Russian attacks in the capital of the eastern Ukraine's recently reclaimed Kharkiv region, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. In the city of Zaporizhzhia, a Russian S-300 missile strike Friday wounded three people and damaged a residential building, a school and infrastructure facilities, Ukrainian authorities said.

“Each strike won’t scare anyone. It will make us stronger,” said Dniprovskyi District acting administrative chief Volodymyr Hrianysty.

In an apparent effort to keep hostilities from spinning out of control, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin on Friday reached out to Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu and the two had their first phone call since May 13. Defence officials have said that for some time, the Russians had not responded to US efforts to set up calls.

During Friday's call, Austin “emphasised the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid the ongoing war against Ukraine", the Pentagon's press secretary, Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder said.

Austin also spoke with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov “to reiterate the unwavering US commitment to supporting Ukraine’s ability to counter Russia’s aggression" as well as the international community's support for Ukraine's future defense, according to a Defense Department statement.

Meanwhile, Russia's deployment of aircraft and troops to air bases in Belarus raised the specter of another front on Ukraine's northern border, although officials said such a move was unlikely.

The Ukrainian army's general staff reported a heightened chance that such an attack could aim to cut supply routes of Western weapons and equipment. The build-up could also aim to divert Ukrainian resources and weaken any counteroffensive in the south.

Amid the fighting, the Kremlin insisted Friday that Putin has been open to negotiations “from the very beginning” and “nothing has changed” in that respect.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin “tried to initiate talks with both NATO and the United States even before the special military operation” – the Russian term for its war in Ukraine.

Peskov was speaking following earlier remarks by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said the Russian leader appeared to be “much softer and more open to negotiations” with Ukraine than in the past.