Wife of Russian agent involved in Skripal poisonings tried to slip into France

The wife of an agent of the elite Russian military intelligence unit behind the nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal tried to slip into France this summer, it emerged on Friday.

The news comes amid reports that Moscow has ramped up an espionage offensive in Europe as its army flounders in Ukraine and is potentially turning to women and younger agents to avoid detection.

French consular services have seen an uptick in visa requests from Russia wishing to temporarily leave the country, either to escape sanctions, partial draft or simply to travel.

Among these, they reportedly received a visa request this summer from a woman called Yulia Shivmanovitch.

But after careful consideration, the application was rejected due to an “unexplained” refusal from French secret services, according to Le Monde.

The applicant was reportedly the wife of Alexander Kulagin, a spy from Unit 29155, the shadowy paramilitary force working for Russian military intelligence, GRU, that is considered responsible for the nerve agent attack in Salisbury in May 2018.

Two of the unit’s hitmen named Anatoliy Chepiga and Alexander Mishkin were later accused of poisoning Skripal, a former Russian military officer, and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, by means of the Novichok nerve agent. The pair survived.

Unit 29155 has operated for at least a decade, focusing on subversion, sabotage and assassination beyond Russia’s borders.

supplied/Stuff Yulia and Sergei Skripal survived a poisoning attempt from Russian intelligence.

However, after Russia’s humiliation in Salisbury, Shivmanovitch’s request under her own name is the latest evidence that it may have changed tactics and could be picking less obvious people to work as spies, intelligence sources told Le Monde.

According to intelligence sources quoted in Le Monde, Shivmanovitch’s husband was a member of the commando sent in 2016 to Montenegro to mount a coup d’état, which failed.

French secret services have had their eye on him after detecting his presence in the French Alps near the Swiss border along with several other GRU agents who used the area as a “base camp” for carrying out covert operations across Europe.

“Between 2014 and 2018, at least 11 GRU officers from Unit 29155, among them Kulagin, stayed in France near Geneva,” one senior intelligence source told Le Monde.

Frank Augstein/AP The house where Sergei Skripal was found critically ill following exposure to an "unknown substance" in Salisbury.

French intelligence has since confirmed that Shivmanovitch was with her husband during his time in the French Alps.

In another sign of Russian espionage activity, agents have reportedly sought to buy French military secrets on the Gallic equivalent of Gumtree.

A ministry source told Le Monde it had detected “a dozen approaches of French national on sites like leboncoin.fr by case officers working for Russia’s foreign intelligence service SVR” in the past two years.

Each time agents targeted “soft but high-potential profiles”, including graduates from top Grandes Ecoles or young professionals who had placed ads offering tutoring in maths or French.

Targets, including one young employee who had just started working for a civil-military artificial intelligence company, were offered between 200 to 300 euros in exchange for “notes” on areas of interest.

Such approaches have led the DGSI, the French MI5, to expel at least one Russian agent.

Others have simply received warnings not to do it again. In one case, the Russian agent concerned reportedly turned up to his “lesson” to find his young teacher had been replaced by an unamused intelligence official who informed him the game was up.