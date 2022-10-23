‘Total darkness and cold are coming’: Massive strikes hit Ukraine electrical grid

Russian missiles have rained down on locations across Ukraine, leaving cities and villages without power and the population bracing for more attacks, while Kyiv officials increased their calls for Western governments to urgently provide antiaircraft systems.

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national electricity provider, said in a statement that the assault in western Ukraine was one of the worst attacks since the beginning of Moscow's air campaign against Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"The scale of damage" in Ukraine's western regions was "comparable or may exceed the consequences" two weeks ago, Ukrenergo said.

Ukrenergo said that temporary power outages hit the regions of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kirovohrad - an expanse stretching across the country from west to east.

READ MORE:

* Russian-installed authorities order evacuation of Kherson ahead of expected Ukrainian counterattack

* Kherson residents fear Russians will use them as 'human shields'

* West and Russia clash over use of killer drones in Ukraine

* Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing to keep pressure on Russia in occupied Kherson

* A man they call 'General Armageddon' is the new face of Russia's war in Ukraine



Presidential adviser Kyrylo Timoshenko posted on Telegram figures from regions that were experiencing blackouts, with a total of about 1.5 million people without power.

The missiles did not successfully strike the capital Kyiv, but there were still blackouts in some parts of the city and air raid sirens sounded throughout the morning (Sunday NZT).

LIBKOS/AP Ukrainian soldiers fire the Russian positions with the mortar in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko posted on Telegram that antiaircraft systems had shot down "a number of missiles" in the Kyiv region, while local officials reported rocket attacks on the Volyn, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Odessa and Kirovograd regions.

Ukraine's air command said in a Telegram post that of 33 missiles fired by the Russians, 18 had been destroyed. Air officials also said that 17 missiles were released from "at least 10" bombers from Russia's strategic air command, while the other 16 missiles were fired from ships in the Black Sea.

Paula Bronstein/Getty Images Lesya Zemko lights a candle from her gas stove in her apartment during a power outage in the city centre on October 22, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The air command also said that 10 kamikaze drones had been shot down in the Mykolayiv region in southern Ukraine.

"Saturday in Ukraine starts with a barrage of Russian missiles aimed at critical civilian infrastructure," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted, adding that "there should not be a minute of delay" by Western capitals in providing air defence systems to Ukraine.