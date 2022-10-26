Rome's Villa Aurora in legal row hides second masterpiece
A second invaluable fresco has been found under a false ceiling in a 16th-century villa in Rome where a unique Caravaggio ceiling painting had already been revealed.
After stumbling on a mention of the artwork in an old book about Villa Aurora, an American academic said the newly discovered painting in a top-floor room used as an office in the last century may be a depiction of a satyr by the 17th-century baroque artist Guercino.
"Once the real experts get in here, the findings will be mind-blowing," said Corey Brennan, a classics professor at Rutgers University in New Jersey.
Villa Aurora was put up for auction in January with a record asking price of euros 471 million (NZ$816m). This fell to euros 241 million (NZ$417m) in the latest bidding round this month amid speculation that buyers fear the huge cost of preserving the art in the house, which includes Caravaggio's only ceiling painting.
Still unsold, the villa's auction was ordered by an Italian court to halt an ownership row between Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi, the 72-year-old US widow of the villa's owner Prince Nicolo, who died in 2018, and his three sons from a previous marriage.
She has battled to safeguard the house's treasures, including Caravaggio's 1597 depiction of Jupiter, Neptune and Pluto, discovered under a layer of paint in 1968, and three works by Guercino.
"Now there's a good chance we can make that four Guercinos," Brennan said. He added that the room with the suspected Guercino had a new ceiling installed at some point in the 20th century.
The villa has been in the Ludovisi family since the 17th century.
- THE TIMES, LONDON