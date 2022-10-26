Rome's Villa Aurora in legal row hides second masterpiece

A second invaluable fresco has been found under a false ceiling in a 16th-century villa in Rome where a unique Caravaggio ceiling painting had already been revealed.

After stumbling on a mention of the artwork in an old book about Villa Aurora, an American academic said the newly discovered painting in a top-floor room used as an office in the last century may be a depiction of a satyr by the 17th-century baroque artist Guercino.

"Once the real experts get in here, the findings will be mind-blowing," said Corey Brennan, a classics professor at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

Villa Aurora was put up for auction in January with a record asking price of euros 471 million (NZ$816m). This fell to euros 241 million (NZ$417m) in the latest bidding round this month amid speculation that buyers fear the huge cost of preserving the art in the house, which includes Caravaggio's only ceiling painting.

Gregorio Borgia/AP The Villa Aurora, also known as Villa Ludovisi, in Rome, Italy, contains the only known ceiling painted by Caravaggio. Now it is revealed it also contains a newly discovered painting by the 17th-century baroque artist Guercino.

Still unsold, the villa's auction was ordered by an Italian court to halt an ownership row between Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi, the 72-year-old US widow of the villa's owner Prince Nicolo, who died in 2018, and his three sons from a previous marriage.

Gregorio Borgia/AP Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi. An inheritance dispute is pitting the heirs of one of Rome’s aristocratic families against their step-mother, a Texas-born princess.

She has battled to safeguard the house's treasures, including Caravaggio's 1597 depiction of Jupiter, Neptune and Pluto, discovered under a layer of paint in 1968, and three works by Guercino.

Wikimedia Commons Aurora (1621) by Guercino, Casino di Villa Ludovisi or Villa Aurora, in Rome, Italy.

"Now there's a good chance we can make that four Guercinos," Brennan said. He added that the room with the suspected Guercino had a new ceiling installed at some point in the 20th century.

The villa has been in the Ludovisi family since the 17th century.

