Twins born after eggs frozen for 14 years

A 41-year-old Italian woman has set a medical record after becoming pregnant with twins from donated eggs that were refrigerated 14 years ago.

Doctors at Sant'Orsola Hospital, Bologna, said the eggs, which were subjected to vitrification and cryopreservation, were the oldest to result in a successful pregnancy.

Giovanna Barilaro, a teacher, is due to give birth in May. She had breast cancer diagnosed at 33 and had chemotherapy and radiotherapy that affected her fertility. "After the diagnosis and the treatment I felt I had been robbed of my time. I saw it as unjust," she said. "I had to turn to assisted reproduction."

Barilaro said she was publicising her case to encourage other women who were considering in vitro fertilisation (IVF). "There are so many women who are turning to it, either for oncological or natural reasons," she told The Times. "It would have given me courage if I had read this story. If I hadn't been so determined I wouldn't be where I am today."

Barilaro said she had tried natural methods and IVF using her own eggs for five years. "We need to get over the taboo about using donated eggs. We shouldn't consider ourselves as just incubators, we put something of ourselves into the process. I think I'm a mother all the same."

The first pregnancy from a frozen-thawed oocyte was reported in 1986, a report published by the US National Institutes of Health said. Eleonora Porcu, head of medically assisted procreation at Sant'Orsola, said Barilaro's case was a sign of progress and hope, and demonstrated the high reproductive potential of vitrified and cryopreserved oocytes, using liquid nitrogen to store the eggs at minus 196C.

