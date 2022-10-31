Venomous cobra returns to zoo enclosure after week on the run

A venomous king cobra that spent a week on the loose in a Swedish zoo has slunk back into its terrarium, apparently fed up with its chilly hiding place.

Sir Hiss, named after a villainous snake in Disney's 1973 cartoon adaptation of Robin Hood, caught the public's imagination by fleeing its tank at the Skansen leisure complex in Stockholm.

After technicians fitted an energy-saving bulb in the ceiling, the cobra saw its chance, inched up a tree and squeezed through a gap in the fitting.

The reptile house was closed to visitors as Sir Hiss's keepers searched every nook and cranny. A cobra's venom can kill an elephant in hours but the snakes tend to give humans a wide berth.

Staff set glue traps, scattered flour in the hope of following his tracks, inserted cameras into cavities and left out dead rats in the hope of tempting the cobra out for a snack. Eventually they called in the Swedish customs service to x-ray walls with hand-held scanners.

Henrik Montgomery/AP The Skansen Aquarium, part of the zoo on Djurgarden island, where a deadly snake escaped via a light fixture in the ceiling of its glass enclosure.

In the end Sir Hiss was found behind a partition in the ceiling near his cell. As the zoo brought in angle-grinders to cut him out, he vanished again, only to reappear back in his terrarium. "It was too stressful for Houdini with all the holes in the walls, so he wanted to go home," Jonas Wallstrom, the zoo's chief executive, told Swedish television.

