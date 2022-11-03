Potential nuclear strike in Ukraine is just talk for now, but here's what Russia could do next

Russian generals have discussed how and when they might use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, according to US officials.

Joe Biden’s administration was stung into a state of high alarm after learning of the conversations in mid October, The New York Times reported.

US officials were clear they had seen no evidence of the preparation of such weapons and that no vehicles capable of firing missiles, such as the RS-24 Yars, had been observed moving into launch positions.

A flurry of calls between General Sergei Shoigu, Russia's defence minister, and Western counterparts also helped to ease tensions, the newspaper reported.

Nevertheless, the rattling once more of the nuclear sabre by the Kremlin has focused attention on the issue, just as Russia continues to suffer setbacks on the battlefield.

The deflection of attention from the stout Ukrainian defence may be the whole point. After all, no matter how senior, the conversation between military officers does not, in and of itself, point to a more belligerent attitude from the Kremlin.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, was not involved in the discussions about nuclear weapons, the officials told The New York Times. Washington was somewhat reassured by a recent speech in which he said he had no intention of deploying them.

Whatever the generals discussed, the decision on whether or not to cross the nuclear threshold will be taken by Putin alone.

He has shown no sign so far of being prepared to accept the cataclysmic backlash that would be the response to any detonation of nuclear weapons inside Ukraine.

Andrei Kelin, Moscow’s ambassador to the UK, was also asked about the issue in an interview with CNN. He said it was “out of the question” such weapons would be used - a comment Oleksandr Zavitnevych, the chairman of Ukraine’s defence, intelligence and security parliamentary committee, told The Telegraph he believed.

Nuclear weapons are generally classified as being either strategic or tactical, with the former deployed to win a war and the latter to win an individual battle.

According to the British security think tank Rusi, Russia’s tactical arsenal is limited in range to around 450 kilometres, compared with a 4825-kilometre range for a strategic nuclear missile.

Tactical weapons are also lower in explosive yields, such as the 10kt - kilotons of dynamite - SSC-8.

However, even tactical nuclear weapons wield immense destructive power. The atomic bomb dropped by the United States on Hiroshima had a yield of around 15kt.

Russian use of nuclear weapons could come in a number of forms, from an Oscar II-class submarine - thought to be operating in the Black Sea - to the Su-27 fighter jets Russia has been deploying from Belarus.

Similarly, Iskander-M surface-to-surface missile launchers could be employed, as could the 2S7 self-propelled gun, firing nuclear artillery shells.

There are a number of steps Russia could take to escalate tensions over the potential use of nuclear weapons, each designed to send signals to Ukraine, Nato and the world as to how serious the situation is.

Any movement of vehicles, such as the launchers for the RS-24 Yars missile, would likely be visible to US and British satellites, with the intelligence passed on to Kyiv.

Any Russian decision in this regard would be deeply worrying, but would not likely be interpreted as a serious attempt to fire a missile. It could be used in the initial stages of any increased tension or in response to a serious battlefield reversal.

A more elevated stage of warning could involve the firing of a missile as an extension of recent nuclear exercises inside Russia.

In October, Russia conducted annual nuclear drills, having notified US officials in advance. The Washington administration said such communication lowered the risk of miscalculation at a time of "reckless" Russian nuclear rhetoric.

Russia has included test launches of inter-continental ballistic missiles during the annual "Grom" exercises of its strategic nuclear forces for years.

"The US was notified, and, as we've highlighted before, this is a routine annual exercise by Russia," Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, air force spokesman, said last month.

However, any such test without notification, or into previously unused training areas, would signal a ratcheting up of the nuclear rhetoric. So too would exploding an actual nuclear missile in the test, rather than a conventional one - sending up a giant mushroom cloud.

Beyond this stage, Moscow's options become infinitely more dangerous.

Russia could choose to fire a nuclear missile into Ukraine, either as a warning or for battlefield impact.

For the former, Russia might choose to use a low-yield weapon in an unpopulated area of the country. The smallest tactical weapons have a blast radius of around 500m, so this could potentially be done without loss of life.

The question, though, would be whether the Ukrainians would take fright at such a demonstration and push for uncomfortable negotiations. So far, generals have stressed they would proceed with their offensives come what may.

In order to have a meaningful impact on the war, Russia would likely have to fire a number of tactical nuclear weapons - enough, perhaps, to irradiate and therefore demilitarise a stretch of the front line.

Even still, the battlefield advantage of any such blast would be eclipsed by the international political backlash against Moscow. This would be exacerbated if, as expected, China considered such a move a provocation too far.

It is far safer for Putin to allow his officials, possibly speaking on insecure phone lines, to discuss nuclear weapons, knowing any such conversations will cause alarm in the West.

That the potential use of such weapons is being discussed is extremely worrying and should be regarded as such, but also serves to deflect attention from the poor performance of Putin’s armed forces in Ukraine.

The correct response would be to take note of both.