Russian soldier catches and throws away bomb dropped by Ukranian drone

Footage has emerged of a Russian soldier catching a bomb dropped by a Ukrainian drone and throwing it away, all while hiding in a trench.

The unverified footage provided to news outlets by the Ukraine armed forces looks to have been taken from an armed drone. The exact location of where the video was taken has not been confirmed.

Drone warfare has been central to the war in Ukraine, being used by both Russian and Ukrainian forces, reports The Independent.

Explosive-laden drones have wreaked havoc on infrastructure across Ukraine’s major cities in recent weeks. Russia has faced widespread condemnation for its actions from Western nations who allege that Iranian drones have been used by the Russian military to attack civilian targets.

Efrem Lukatsky/AP A drone is seen in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17.

However, Russia has blamed Ukranian defensive actions for altering the path of its drones and causing them to hit civilian targets.

On Saturday, Iran confirmed that it had supplied Moscow with drones but claimed that these were given to Russia before the war, the Guardian reports.

In late October, Russia paused a UN-brokered grain export deal after accusing Ukraine of using drones to attack Russian warships off the coast of Crimea. Russia later backtracked and re-joined the deal.

The Ukrainian war has now stretched on for over eight months. On Sunday, almost 4.5 million Ukrainians were left without power following Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure, CNN reported.