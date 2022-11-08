Russia is losing aircraft in Ukraine faster than it can replace them

Russia is losing aircraft in Ukraine at a “significantly” higher rate than it can replace them, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday (local time).

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Army, last week said Moscow had lost 278 aircraft in the war - more than twice the 119 the Soviet Union lost over nearly 10 years in Afghanistan.

“Whilst we cannot independently verify these figures, Russia’s continued lack of air superiority is likely exacerbated by poor training, loss of experienced crews, and heightened risks of conducting close air support in dense air defence zones,” the MoD said in its daily intelligence briefing.

“This is unlikely to change in the next few months. Russia’s aircraft losses likely significantly outstrip their capacity to manufacture new airframes,” it said.

READ MORE:

* Ukraine improvises with ageing air defenses to counter Russian missiles

* Deadly fireball erupts from building as Russian warplane crashes, killing 15

* Witness accounts provide fresh intrigue over the mysterious death of Dag Hammarskjold

* Normality and madness: Why Zelensky's speeches have captured the world's attention

* The Twitterati army tracking the rich and famous around the world

* What are kamikaze drones? Here's how Russia and Ukraine are using them



Kooperativ Telegram Channel/AP Flames and smoke rise from the scene after a warplane crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, Russia, October 17, 2022.

“The time required for the training of competent pilots further reduces Russia’s ability to regenerate combat air capability.”

Kyiv on Monday hailed the arrival of more air defence systems from Norway, Spain and the US after military analysts urged the West to shore up Ukraine’s ability to protect its energy infrastructure from Russian attacks.

AP Russian's Air Force Mikoyan MiG-31K jets carrying Kh-47M2 Kinzhal nuclear-capable air-launched ballistic missiles fly over Red Square during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on May 7, 2021. (File photo)

Oleksiy Reznikov, the defence minister, said on social media: “NASAMS and Aspide air defence systems arrived in Ukraine! These weapons will significantly strengthen the Ukrainian army and will make our skies safer.”

A series of jet crashes in recent weeks have drawn attention to Russia’s difficulties in keeping its warplanes in the air.

Last month, a Su-34 fighter bomber slammed into an apartment block in the port city of Yeysk, on the Sea of Azov, after suffering an apparent engine failure.

AP Firefighters work at the scene after a warplane crashed into a residential area in Irkutsk, Russia, Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Six days later another Russian warplane, a Su-30, crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, killing both crew members.

Russian jets have also been targeted by saboteurs operating behind enemy lines.

In August, nine warplanes were destroyed in explosions at an air base in the annexed Crimean Peninsula, Ukraine’s air force said.