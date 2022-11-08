Why Putin can’t negotiate his way out of Ukraine

It is in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interests to prolong the Ukraine conflict as long as possible to stave off a reckoning by his citizens over the invasion, one of the world’s leading war experts says.

Sir Lawrence Freedman, emeritus professor of war studies at King’s College London, said the eight-month campaign had shown Putin was far from the master strategist many assumed.

Freedman said Chinese President Xi Jinping was clearly unimpressed with Putin and that Russia’s failure to subdue Ukraine offered China important lessons about the potential difficulty of invading Taiwan.

He said he did not believe Putin could negotiate his way out of the war, even though the Russian military had suffered heavy casualties and recently lost control of vast swaths of territory.

Sergei Karpukhin/AP Despite threats of using nuclear weapons, Freedman believes Putin is extremely unlikely to deploy them.

“To stay in power, he needs the war to continue because as soon as it ends there is a reckoning,” Freedman said.

“Russians will ask: ‘What was this for? What have we gained? What’s happened to our economy?’

“While the war is going on there is more patriotism and essentially martial law. He’s more in control of the situation. As soon as it ends, with veterans returning, it becomes very difficult.”

Biden administration officials have reportedly privately encouraged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show he is open to negotiating with Putin, but Freedman said the Russian leader was the main barrier to negotiations.

Aleksandr Shulman/AP Russia has faced unexpected resistance and massive failures during its invasion.

“If he can keep this a draw and keep the war ticking over, that’s the best he can hope for,” he said.

Reflecting on Putin’s character, Freedman said: “We always talk about Russians in terms of chess grand masters, but his sport is judo ... It’s not long-term like chess, thinking many moves ahead. Judo is quick and impulsive.”

He continued: “He’s also a prevaricator – that is the main thing that’s struck me this year. It’s not that he can’t take decisions, it’s that he leaves them as long as possible to the point where they’re often sub-optimal.”

Freedman pointed to the mobilisation of up to 300,000 Russian military reservists, which Putin resisted announcing until after Ukraine had seized the upper hand in the war.

Sergei Bobylev/AP It’s believed Chinese President Xi Jinping is unimpressed with Putin and Russia’s struggles in Ukraine.

Despite Putin’s threats of using nuclear weapons, Freedman said he believed the Russian president was extremely unlikely to deploy them in Ukraine.

“From the start, he made it clear nuclear weapons were there to deter direct Nato engagement, and it worked,” he said.

“Why would Putin jeopardise that by using nuclear weapons on the battlefield?”

The author of Command: The Politics of Military Operations from Korea to Ukraine said the Ukrainian theatre of war was too dispersed for nuclear weapons to make a decisive difference.

Alex Brandon/AP Biden administration officials have reportedly encouraged Zelenskyy to show he is open to negotiating.

“My working assumption is the war will remain a conventional one,” he said.

Commenting on the war’s implications for China, Freedman said: “The Chinese are unimpressed with the Russians. It made Xi look like he was backing a loser. American weapons look like they’re working pretty well ... There are a lot of reasons why Xi isn’t very happy.”

The lesson for a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan was that “military options that look good on paper can turn out to be very difficult in practice. And countries that don’t want to be occupied can fight back”.

Rather than a full-scale invasion of Taiwan, he said he believed China – which has set a deadline of 2049 for unification of the mainland with the democratic island – was more likely to attempt a maritime blockade to cut off its supply chains.