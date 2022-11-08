German girl freed after being kept alone in room for seven years

The girl was found at a house in Attendorn, a small town on the outskirts of Cologne (pictured).

An eight-year-old girl in Germany has been freed after allegedly being locked away by her mother and grandparents for more than seven years, leaving her so weak she could barely climb stairs.

The child, known only as Maria, is believed to have vanished in 2015, aged about 18 months, and has spent most of her life in a single room at her grandparents' house in Attendorn, a town in the Sauerland east of Cologne.

She bore no signs of physical abuse or malnutrition but her muscles were underdeveloped and she seemed not to have been outdoors for years.

She told the youth workers that she was overwhelmed by the scale of the world outside and had never ridden in a car, walked in a meadow or seen a forest, according to case notes seen by the Sauerlandkurier, a local newspaper.

Many questions about the girl's apparent life in captivity have yet to be answered. She was born in December 2013, shortly after her parents separated.

The father saw mother and daughter periodically but when the girl's mother - identified by Bild newspaper as Rosemarie G - discovered that he had started another relationship, she left a note on his car windscreen saying that was she was taking their child to stay with relatives in Italy.

She then told the authorities she and her daughter were leaving the country in mid-2015. Instead, however, she appears to have hidden the girl away.

The father said he saw the mother in the town on several occasions and claimed that presents and letters he had tried to send to the girl's supposed new home in Italy were returned. Eventually, he gave up hope of seeing her.

Local social workers were tipped off that Rosemarie G was still in Attendorn and tried to investigate. However, the grandparents repeatedly told them she was in Italy and denied them permission to access their family home.

They also "emphatically" refused to let police officers look around the house, according to court documents, and officials could not obtain a search warrant without compelling evidence of a crime. In the end that evidence appears to have been supplied by an unnamed relative of the mother. She told police that she had visited the house where Rosemarie G and her daughter were supposedly staying in Italy only to learn from the owners that neither of them had ever lived there.

The girl has been temporarily placed with a foster family while she adjusts to normal life and is under close medical and psychiatric observation. She has yet to meet her father, who said he would like to be reunited with her if he is granted custody.

