New research reveals pigs love to save each other's bacon

Pigs save each other's bacon, a study has found - with bystanders intervening to break up fights.

Researchers have shown that when conflict arises and two pigs get down and dirty in the sty, a third pig will appear to smooth over the problems.

The study, published in the journal Animal Cognition, provides yet more insight into the complexities of pig society - demonstrating that they have sophisticated conflict resolution strategies.

There are many reasons why pigs might argue. But, more often than not, it's about control over the two key resources in pig society - food and muck, said Ivan Norscia, from Turin University. "For example, it could be about access to a nice shady spot in the mud," he said.

READ MORE:

* Stuck pig becomes pulled pork as team of firefighters come to the rescue

* 'Ruthless', hungry wild pigs take newborn lambs - farmer

* 'There are pigs running on the street': Mystery pigs have swine old time in city

* Do some pigs have an optimistic outlook? British researchers say yes



Pascal Debrunner/Unsplash Researchers have shown that when conflict arises and two pigs get down and dirty in the sty, a third pig will appear to smooth over the problems.

With such a prize at stake, it is hardly surprising that conflicts can be vicious. Fights generally involve behaviour such as knocking heads, pushing, biting and lifting each other up. But Norscia, a self-confessed pig fan, said that he suspected more complex interactions would be going on, and that they were seeing more than mere mud wrestling. Pigs, like humans, fight. And like humans, they also have to find ways to resolve conflict.

With his colleague, Giada Cordoni, Norscia spent hours observing the lives of 104 free range pigs at Parva Domus, a farm in Italy. They carefully recorded what happened during and after fights.

One of their earliest findings was that pigs appeared to make up afterwards. Once they had calmed down, both the victim and the aggressor would initiate reconciliation by the pigs rubbing noses and lying down next to each other.

This was more likely to happen if they were not related, suggesting that it was a way of maintaining relationships that would be more likely to fracture otherwise.

Unsplash Pig fights generally involve behaviour such as knocking heads, pushing, biting and lifting each other up.

It is one thing, though, for the two parties in a conflict to behave in this way. It demonstrates a whole different level of intelligence and empathy for a pig that is not involved to put itself in harm's way to try to calm the situation down. Yet that is what Norscia saw.

Sometimes a victim would be approached after the fight by a third pig, which appeared to comfort it. And it seemed to work - afterwards the comforted pig would be less likely to display behaviours such as chewing with an empty mouth and scratching, both of which are associated with anxiety.

Sometimes the aggressor itself would be approached by a peacemaking pig, with even more dramatic effects. In these instances, the pig-bully appeared to appreciate it had gone too far. Afterwards the pig was notably less aggressive towards its previous victim.

Previous research has demonstrated that pigs have an intelligence that is comparable to that of other animals we commonly think of as clever, such as dogs. They learn through play, collaborate in foraging and piglet defence, remember and anticipate experiences and can navigate efficiently.

In one experiment, pigs were taught to follow simple commands using visual instructions.

Norscia, who is a big believer in pig sophistication, said that in this context he was not surprised by the latest findings.

He said it sent an important message to the world about pig cognition.

"These are important and very complex abilities ... What it suggests is they have the ability to be sensitive to the emotions and internal state of others, and then to react to somehow intervene - and restore calm to the group," he said.

Sometimes it is useful to have a piggy in the middle.

THE TIMES, LONDON.