Russia abandons wounded soldiers to their fate in Kherson withdrawal, sources say

Russian forces in southern Ukraine were on the brink of collapse on Thursday (local time) as Ukraine cautiously gained ground, edging closer to the port city of Kherson.

A day after Moscow’s defence minister ordered its troops to retreat from the regional capital, the fighting reached within 16km of the city limits.

Russian soldiers were abandoning wounded comrades as they made a hasty retreat, sources on the front line told The Telegraph.

Kyiv announced the liberation of more than a dozen surrounding towns, reclaiming some 96 square kilometres, en route to Kherson.

AP Russian troops guard an entrance to a power plant in Kherson.

But Ukrainian officials warned Moscow’s planned withdrawal from the West Bank of the Dnipro could be a plot to lure their forces into a bloody urban battle.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a top aide to the Ukrainian president, said Russian forces had mined "everything they can" in Kherson, as well as blowing up bridges to slow Ukraine's advance.

“Russia wants to turn Kherson into a ‘city of death’. The Russian military mines everything they can: apartments, sewers. Artillery on the left bank plans to turn the city into ruins,” he wrote on Twitter.

“This is what [the] ‘Russian world’ looks like: came, robbed, celebrated, killed ‘witnesses’, left ruins and left," he added.

AP Russian army soldiers getting ready to withdraw from Kherson.

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s commander in chief, said on Thursday morning (local time) that his forces had captured 12 settlements from the Russians, in a two-pronged advance on the southern front.

Ukrainian soldiers shared a video online from Snihurivka, 48km north-west of Kherson, saying the village had been liberated by members of the 131st reconnaissance battalion.

The footage showed them in front of their armoured vehicle, one soldier standing on the gun turret holding their country's yellow and blue flag aloft.

As the day went on, videos emerged of Ukrainian troops appearing to enter towns and villages formerly held by Moscow, including Kysylivka, just 12km from Kherson.

Carl Court/Getty Images Apartment blocks that were destroyed by Russian occupying forces in Kherson.

The villages of Borozens'ke, Pavlivka, Stanislav, Chkalov and Tamayrne were all liberated as part of the push.

Nikolai, a Ukrainian soldier fighting in the region, told the Telegraph: "There is a withdrawal of Russian troops to more fortified positions. But there were still populated points where we saw battles.

“They withdraw because they suffer losses, very heavy losses. What's more, they don't even take the bodies of their soldiers and leave the wounded behind.

"We are constantly attacking. And they have no choice but to retreat beyond the Dnipro River, where they have concentrated all their strength."

Carl Court/Getty Images A makeshift shrine is dedicated to a family killed in their home after it was hit by a Russian missile attack.

A Ukrainian defence official said Kyiv's forces would continue to attack Russian troops and hardware, as Moscow did not request a "green corridor" for its withdrawal.

Sergey Khlan, an aide to the ousted Ukrainian head of the Kherson region, said Ukraine destroyed Russian equipment as it was moved across the Dnipro.

Inside the city, eyewitnesses described an eerie atmosphere after Moscow announced that it would withdraw its forces.

The doors of the city's central police station were left flung wide open without a single Russian to be seen.

Military checkpoints were left abandoned while only a handful of Russian troops made their way into the centre to buy some final supplies from a local market.

AP A Russian soldier guards an area by the Alley of Glory exploits of the heroes - natives of the Kherson region, who took part in the liberation of the region from the Nazi invaders.

What was believed be some of the final remaining military trucks were spotted retreating towards the left bank of the Dnipro.

“In the city, there were no checkpoints at all, there were no Russians… no soldiers,” said one resident, who wished to remain anonymous.

They said the air was filled with the whirring sound of generators and outgoing artillery fire as the Russians attempted to stall the Ukrainian advance.

There were large-scale blackouts, with no electricity or water supplies running into the city.

Internet and other communications were also down, leaving residents in the dark over the Ukrainian advance.

Local media reports claimed Russian troops had blown up a television broadcast tower, as well as an electrical facility in the city.

Only gas remained connected, supplied from a Russian feed, which they feared could be cut off as soon as Moscow's forces abandoned their position.

The loss of Kherson, where billboards claimed "Russia is here forever", would be a significant defeat for Vladimir Putin.

The wider area is one of four Ukrainian territories that the Russian president annexed in September.

At the time, Putin signalled he would defend the regions, which also include Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk, with nuclear weapons.

Mikhail Metzel The withdrawal from Kherson is seen as one of Vladimir Putin’s biggest defeats since the invasion began.

While the Kremlin has backtracked on those remarks, Kherson's residents fear they could be caught up in a brutal artillery battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Many have already attempted to make their escape to Crimea, the peninsula illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014, to seek shelter.

"People are trying to leave for Crimea because they are scared of what could happen," one resident said.

"Kherson will be hard for the Russians to lose, we're now expecting something bad to happen."

They predicted reprisal attacks on either the hydroelectric dam in Nova Kakhovka or a strike on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Carl Court/Getty Images The remains of bombed out apartment buildings in Kherson.

The Russian retreat from Kherson is expected to take a number of days to complete, with between 20,000 and 30,000 troops needed to be withdrawn to the opposite bank of the Dnipro.

General Mark Milley, America's top military commander, said: “It won’t take them a day or two. This is going to take them days and perhaps even weeks to pull those forces south of that river.”

British military officials said the Russian would use artillery in an attempt to provide cover for withdrawing forces.

"With limited crossing points, Russian forces will be vulnerable in crossing the Dnipro River. It is likely that the withdrawal will take place over several days with defensive positions and artillery fires covering withdrawing forces," the Ministry of Defence said in its daily intelligence update.

"The loss of Kherson’s west bank will likely prevent Russia from achieving its strategic aspiration of a land bridge reaching Odesa," it added.

Kremlin propagandists at a loss

The Kherson withdrawal left Russian propagandists struggling to explain the fall of the city the Kremlin formally annexed in September.

Irina Alksnis in a column for state-owned news agency RIA Novosti titled “Russia retreated from Kherson - but not really” argued that Russian troops retreated “because they can afford a retreat” and invoked Russian imperial troops abandoning Moscow during Napoleon’s invasion of 1812: “Russia has always gone back to claim what is ours.”

The comment sections of some of Russia’s most popular pro-war Telegram channels were flooded with indignant comments, accusing the Russian leadership of betraying the country and its supporters in Ukraine by pulling out of Kherson.

Vladimir Solovyev, one of Russia’s most rabid propagandists, in a sombre voice opened his nightly show by announcing the news and calling on Russians to rally around the Kremlin.

“You have to be a very courageous person to make this decision,” Solovyev said.

“We’re at war against Nato, and clearly we didn’t expect Nato to be fighting us at this scale. We shouldn’t give in to emotions and instead respect the decision of the military knowing full well how painful and scary that is.”