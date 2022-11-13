Three murals believed to be by Banksy appear in the rubble of Ukraine

Famed British graffiti artist Banksy is painting the ruined buildings of Ukraine.

The artist, whose real identity is not known, seemed to confirm speculation that he was in the country by posting a picture on Instagram of a mural in Borodyanka, just outside Kyiv.

Borodyanka was heavily damaged during Russia's attempt to capture the capital in February, when it was subjected to air strikes and artillery shelling. With the area blockaded, civilians faced starvation until Ukrainian forces recaptured the area in April.

The artwork shows a gymnast doing a handstand amid debris.

Ed Ram/Getty Images

There had been speculation that Banksy was in Ukraine in recent days, as four murals in his signature style were spotted on damaged buildings in and around Kyiv.

Banksy has not yet confirmed that the other paintings are his work, although it now seems likely.

One image shows an adult being defeated in a judo match by a child, in a David and Goliath-like scene. Some have speculated that the older man represents Vladimir Putin, who is a black belt in judo.

Ed Ram/Getty Images

It was also spotted in Borodyanka.

A third artwork shows a rhythmic gymnast, apparently injured and wearing a neck brace but continuing to perform. She balances on one foot on top of a gaping hole in the side of a building in Irpin.

Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, was besieged during the first weeks of the war and civilians attempting to flee the area were apparently targeted by Russian shelling.

One of the images that Banksy posted to Instagram shows a wide view of the building in Borodyanka.

Ed Ram/Getty Images

It is largely destroyed with only part of it still standing and all the windows blown out. His painting is seen at the very bottom, with the building rising above the girl.

Banksy is one of the world's best-known street artists and often tackles issues around politics, human rights and justice in his work.

He has previously painted on ruined buildings in Gaza.