Italy: Top referee 'unmasked as drug boss'

A senior official at Italy's association of football referees has been accused of living a double life as an international drug trafficker nicknamed "Rambo" who helped to smuggle tonnes of marijuana from Spain and threatened to torture his rivals.

The arrest of Rosario D'Onofrio, 42, has sent shockwaves through the National Association of Referees, which appointed him last year to run its national disciplinary department, where he sanctioned misconduct by Italy's top professional referees.

Magistrates allege he was also a member of a gang which shipped six tonnes of marijuana from Spain.

Wiretaps suggest that D'Onofrio handled distribution of the drugs in northern Italy, posing as a soldier in army fatigues to bluff his way through checkpoints during Italy's Covid lockdown, with his Volvo loaded with drugs, and later boasting: "If you are going to do something, you need to do it well."

He earned the nickname Rambo thanks to the fake uniform; he had served a short stint in the army but he was dismissed after it emerged that he had faked his qualifications to enlist, investigators said.

Charged with funnelling proceeds from drug sales back to suppliers in Spain, D'Onofrio allegedly set up a money-laundering system through a Chinese contact in Milan.

Praised as a tough crook by accomplices, he threatened to use electricity to torture a member of the gang accused of stealing profits, one said. D'Onofrio's group is also accused of smuggling marijuana through checkpoints in hearses carrying corpses.

In a statement, the association of referees said it was "surprised and dismayed" at discovering D'Onofrio's activities outside the office. Promoted from the role of regional disciplinary boss to national head in March last year, he was also quickly named as the organisation's top official.

The embarrassment for the association grew as it emerged D'Onofrio had been caught in May 2020 in possession of 40kg of marijuana and given a two-year prison sentence.

He was under house arrest at the time of his promotion, and was able to attend work meetings only thanks to permission from a judge.

The association said that it had been kept in the dark by D'Onofrio and was the victim of a "real betrayal" by its star manager.

- THE TIMES, LONDON