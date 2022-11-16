Biden says it's 'unlikely' missile fired into Poland came from Russia

US President Joe Biden has told reporters it is “unlikely” the missile that killed two people in eastern Poland was fired from Russia.

“There is preliminary information that contests that,” Biden said when asked if the missile had been fired from Russia. “It is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia, but we'll see.”

Biden spoke with reporters after convening an “emergency” meeting of G7 and Nato leaders in Indonesia. He pledged US support for Poland’s investigation into what it had called a “Russian-made” missile.

The US president was awakened overnight by staff with the news of the missile explosion while in Indonesia for the G20 summit and called Polish President Andrzej Duda to express his “deep condolences” for the loss of life. Biden also reaffirmed “the United States’ ironclad commitment to Nato”.

READ MORE:

* 'Beginning of the end': Ukrainian president hails liberation of Kherson

* Volodymyr Zelenskyy vows to keep pushing Russia after Kherson success

* Three murals believed to be by Banksy appear in the rubble of Ukraine

* Vladimir Putin stays silent as propagandists try to justify Kherson retreat



Alex Brandon/AP US President Joe Biden has convened an “emergency” meeting of G7 and Nato leaders.

Meeting at a large round table in a ballroom in his hotel, Biden hosted the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union, along with the president of the European Council and the prime ministers of Nato allies Spain and the Netherlands.

A statement from the Polish Foreign Ministry identified the missile as being made in Russia. But Poland’s president, Duda, was more cautious about its origin, saying that officials did not know for sure who fired it or where it was made. He said it was “most probably” Russian-made, but that was still being verified.

If confirmed, it would be the first time since the invasion of Ukraine that a Russian weapon had come down on a Nato country. The foundation of the Nato alliance is the principle that an attack against one member is an attack on them all.

Poland’s statement did not address the circumstances of the strike, including whether it could have been a targeting error or if the missile could have been knocked off course by Ukrainian missile defences.

STR/AP Police officers gather outside a grain depot in Przewodow, eastern Poland, where the missile fell and killed two people.

If Russia had deliberately targeted Poland, it would risk drawing the 30-nation alliance into the conflict at a time when it is already struggling to fend off Ukrainian forces.

Polish media reported that the strike took place in an area where grain was drying in Przewodow, a village near the border with Ukraine.

The Russian Defence Ministry denied being behind “any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border” and said in a statement that photos of purported damage “have nothing to do” with Russian weapons.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau summoned the Russian ambassador and “demanded immediate detailed explanations”, the government said.

STR/AP The site where the missile fell in Przewodow, eastern Poland.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said she would wait for a full assessment from Nato before deciding whether to expel the Russian ambassador, but warned there was “high potential for escalation”.

Expelling the Russian ambassador was an “important consideration”, she said, but “not the most important act we can take”, and further decisions would come following the assessment.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, speaking from Cambodia on Wednesday, offered “the deep condolences of New Zealand” for the deaths in Poland.

“Regardless of whether deliberate, regardless of whether a miscalculation, ultimately we come back to the fact that this is an illegal war that must end,” she said.

“[We can] take heart from the fact that there is caution being exercised here to establish the facts. And what precisely has occurred, it doesn't change the fundamental position know that this war is wrong.”

Screengrab/Stuff PM Jacinda Ardern has reassured that caution is being taken to establish the facts of the missile strike.

Acting Prime Minister Grant Roberston reflected those sentiments, saying the situation was “deeply concerning”.

“There is still a lot of details we don’t know and it is a time for cool heads, but it reinforces that this illegal invasion Russian has undertaken in Ukraine has serious consequences.”

Any global conflict risked causing “huge instability” around the world, he said, and it was “not in anyone’s interest for this conflict to continue”.

The incident on Tuesday (local time) came as Russia pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts.

The barrage also affected neighbouring Moldova. It reported massive power outages after the strikes knocked out a key power line that supplies the small nation, an official said.

The missile strikes plunged much of Ukraine into darkness and drew defiance from Zelenskyy, who declared: “We will survive everything.”

In his nightly address, the Ukrainian leader said the reported strikes in Poland offered proof that “terror is not limited by our state borders”.

“We need to put the terrorist in its place. The longer Russia feels impunity, the more threats there will be for everyone within the reach of Russian missiles,” Zelenskyy said.

Russia fired at least 85 missiles, most of them aimed at the country's power facilities, and blacked out many cities, Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian energy minister said the attack was "the most massive" bombardment of power facilities in the nearly 9-month-old Russian invasion, striking both power generation and transmission systems.

The minister, Herman Haluschenko, described the missile strikes as “another attempt at terrorist revenge” after military and diplomatic setbacks for the Kremlin. He accused Russia of “trying to cause maximum damage to our energy system on the eve of winter”.

The aerial assault, which resulted in at least one death in a residential building in the capital, Kyiv, followed days of euphoria in Ukraine sparked by one of its biggest military successes - the retaking last week of the southern city of Kherson.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not commented on the retreat from Kherson since his troops pulled out in the face of a Ukrainian offensive. But the stunning scale of Tuesday's strikes spoke volumes and hinted at anger in the Kremlin.

By striking targets in the late afternoon, not long before dusk began to fall, the Russian military forced rescue workers to labour in the dark and gave repair crews scant time to assess the damage by daylight.

Andrew Kravchenko/AP A damaged building seen at the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv.

More than a dozen regions - among them Lviv in the west, Kharkiv in the northeast and others in between - reported strikes or efforts by their air defences to shoot missiles down. At least a dozen regions reported power outages, affecting cities that together have millions of people. Almost half of the Kyiv region lost power, authorities said.

Zelenskyy warned that more strikes were possible and urged people to stay safe and seek shelter.

“Most of the hits were recorded in the centre and in the north of the country. In the capital, the situation is very difficult,” said a senior official, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

He said a total of 15 energy targets were damaged and claimed that 70 missiles were shot down. A Ukrainian Air Force spokesman said Russia used X-101 and X-555 cruise missiles.

As city after city reported attacks, Tymoshenko urged Ukrainians to “hang in there”.

With its battlefield losses mounting, Russia has increasingly resorted to targeting Ukraine’s power grid, seemingly hoping to turn the approach of winter into a weapon by leaving people in the cold and dark.

In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said authorities found a body in one of three residential buildings that were struck in the capital, where emergency blackouts were also announced by power provider DTEK.

Video published by a presidential aide showed a five-storey, apparently residential building in Kyiv on fire, with flames licking through apartments. Klitschko said air defence units also shot down some missiles.

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra took to a bomb shelter in Kyiv after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart and, from his place of safety, described the bombardment as “an enormous motivation to keep standing shoulder-to-shoulder” with Ukraine.

“There can be only one answer, and that is: Keep going. Keep supporting Ukraine, keep delivering weapons, keep working on accountability, keep working on humanitarian aid,” he said.

The strikes came as authorities were already working furiously to get Kherson back on its feet and beginning to investigate alleged Russian abuses there and in the surrounding area.

The southern city is without power and water, and the head of the UN human rights office’s monitoring mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, on Tuesday decried a “dire humanitarian situation” there.

Andrew Kravchenko/AP Windows of an apartment building are illuminated during a blackout in central Kyiv, Ukraine.

Speaking from Kyiv, Bogner said her teams are looking to travel to Kherson to try to verify allegations of nearly 80 cases of forced disappearances and arbitrary detention.

The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Igor Klymenko, said authorities are to start investigating reports from Kherson residents that Russian forces set up at least three alleged torture sites in now-liberated parts of the wider Kherson region.

The retaking of Kherson dealt another stinging blow to the Kremlin. Zelenskyy likened the recapture to the Allied landings in France on D-Day in World War II, saying both were watershed events on the road to eventual victory.

But large parts of eastern and southern Ukraine remain under Russian control, and fighting continues.

In other developments, leaders of most of the world's economic powers were drawing closer to approval of a declaration strongly denouncing Russia's invasion.