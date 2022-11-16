Russian missiles crossed into Nato member Poland, killing 2, US intelligence says

A Russian missile barrage on the Ukrainian power grid sent the war spilling over into neighbouring countries Tuesday, hitting Nato member Poland and cutting electricity to much of Moldova.

It was Russia’s biggest barrage yet, and some of the missiles crossed into Poland, where two people were killed, according to a US official.

Russia’s ministry of defence has denied Russian weapons were involved in the incident in Poland, BBC reported.

The Russian ministry of defence labelled the reports a "deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation" in a social media post on Telegram.

"No strikes were made against targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border by Russian means of destruction," the statement said.

READ MORE:

* 'Beginning of the end': Ukrainian president hails liberation of Kherson

* Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson says Government is extending support for Ukraine

* Animals stolen from Kherson zoo by Russian 'lion man' in bizarre heist



If confirmed, the strike would be the first time a Nato country was hit during the war in Ukraine, the Guardian reported.

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the information from a senior US intelligence official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the situation.

But Mueller said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a “crisis situation.”

Polish media reported that two people died after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodów, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.

It said missile fragments from the scene, reportedly photographed by Polish media, did not relate to Russian weapons.

Estonia called the news “most concerning”.

It tweeted: “We are consulting closely with Poland and other Allies. Estonia is ready to defend every inch of NATO territory.”

Neighbouring Moldova was also affected. It reported massive power outages after the strikes knocked out a key power line that supplies the small nation, an official said.

A defiant President Volodymr Zelenskyy shook his fist and declared: "We will survive everything."

Zelenskyy said Russia fired at least 85 missiles, "most of them at our energy infrastructure," and shut down power in many cities.

Paulius Peleckis/Getty Images Soldiers of the Polish army installing concertina wire at Poland's border with Russian exclave Kaliningrad in Goldap, Poland.

"We're working, will restore everything. We will survive everything," the president vowed. His energy minister said it was "the most massive" bombardment of power facilities in the nearly 9-month-old Russian invasion.

The aerial assault, which resulted in at least one death in a residential building in the capital, Kyiv, followed days of euphoria in Ukraine sparked by one of its biggest military successes - the retaking last week of the southern city of Kherson.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not commented on the retreat from Kherson since his troops pulled out in the face of a Ukrainian offensive. But the stunning scale of Tuesday's (local time) strikes spoke volumes and hinted at anger in the Kremlin.

By striking targets in the late afternoon, not long before dusk began to fall, the Russian military forced rescue workers to labour in the dark and gave repair crews scant time to assess the damage by daylight.

At least a dozen regions reported strikes.

Andrew Kravchenko/AP A damaged building seen at the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv.

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra took to a bomb shelter in Kyiv after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart and, from his place of safety, described the bombardment as "an enormous motivation to keep standing shoulder-to-shoulder" with Ukraine.

"There can be only one answer, and that is: Keep going. Keep supporting Ukraine, keep delivering weapons, keep working on accountability, keep working on humanitarian aid," he said.

Zelenskyy said around 20 more strikes might be on the way. He urged people to stay safe and seek shelter.

"Most of the hits were recorded in the centre and in the north of the country. In the capital, the situation is very difficult," said a senior official, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

It was difficult elsewhere, too.

As its battlefield losses mount, Russia has in recent months increasingly resorted to targeting Ukraine's power grid, seemingly hoping to turn the approach of winter into a weapon by leaving people in the cold and dark.

While city after city reported attacks, Tymoshenko appealed to Ukrainians to "hang in there."

Bernat Armangue/AP Two Ukrainian defence forces members stand next to a sign reading "Kherson region".

More than a dozen regions reported strikes, among them Lviv in the west, Kharkiv in the northeast and many others in between.

In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said authorities found a body in one of three residential buildings that were struck in the capital, where emergency blackouts were also announced by power provider DTEK.

Video published by a presidential aide showed a five-storey, apparently residential building in Kyiv on fire, with flames licking through apartments. Klitschko said air defence units also shot down some missiles.

Ukraine had seen a period of comparative calm since previous waves of drone and missile attacks several weeks ago.

The strikes came as authorities were already working furiously to get Kherson back on its feet and beginning to investigate alleged Russian abuses there and in the surrounding area.

Andrew Kravchenko/AP Windows of an apartment building are illuminated during a blackout in central Kyiv, Ukraine.

The southern city is without power and water, and the head of the UN human rights office's monitoring mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, on Tuesday decried a "dire humanitarian situation" there.

Speaking from Kyiv, Bogner said her teams are looking to travel to Kherson to try to verify allegations of nearly 80 cases of forced disappearances and arbitrary detention.

The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Igor Klymenko, said authorities are to start investigating reports from Kherson residents that Russian forces set up at least three alleged torture sites in now-liberated parts of the wider Kherson region and that "our people may have been detained and tortured there."

The retaking of Kherson dealt another stinging blow to the Kremlin. Zelenskyy likened the recapture to the Allied landings in France on D-Day in World War II, saying both were watershed events on the road to eventual victory.

But large parts of eastern and southern Ukraine remain under Russian control, and fighting continues.

Bernat Armangue/AP A resident hugs a Ukrainian defence force member in Kherson.

The liberation of Kherson - the only provincial capital that Moscow had seized - sparked days of celebration in Ukraine and allowed families to be reunited for the first time in months. But as winter approaches, the city's remaining 80,000 residents are without heat, water or electricity, and short on food and medicine.

Zelenskyy warned of possible more grim news ahead.

"Everywhere, when we liberate our land, we see one thing - Russia leaves behind torture chambers and mass burials. . How many mass graves are there in the territory that still remains under the control of Russia?" Zelenskyy asked.

Joanna Kozlowska in London and Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed to this story.