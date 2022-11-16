The implausible claims and many names of a US fugitive who faked his own death

Appearing slumped in a wheelchair in a Scottish court, Nicholas Rossi insisted he was an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight, not an American fugitive wanted for rape.

The judge didn’t believe him.

On Friday (local time), judge Norman McFadyen told Edinburgh Sheriff Court: “I am ultimately satisfied on the balance of probabilities … that Mr Knight is indeed Nicholas Rossi, the person sought for extradition by the United States.”

It was the culmination of almost a year of wild legal arguments in the case of a fugitive alleged to have faked his own death to escape rape allegations.

Andrew Milligan/AP Nicholas Rossi arrives at Edinburgh Sheriff And Justice Of The Peace Court in Edinburgh.

The suspect was arrested in December 2021 at a Glasgow hospital where he was being treated for Covid-19. He denied being Rossi and said he has never been to the US.

After seeing evidence including fingerprints and tattoos, judge Norman McFadyen told Edinburgh Sheriff Court that he was satisfied that the man in question was indeed Rossi.

Pawtucket Police Department Rossi was identified by his distinctive tattoos - which he claimed had been put on him while he was in a coma.

The suspect accused authorities of having him tattooed while he was in a coma to resemble the wanted man and of surreptitiously taking his fingerprints to frame him.

Rossi’s accent changed several times as he gave evidence, claiming he’d been tortured while in custody, BBC reported.

He produced as a witness his wife, Miranda Knight, 41, who swore she had no idea he was Rossi. He’d used another name, Nicholas Brown, on their wedding certificate, BBC reported.

McFadyen said those claims of mistaken identity were “implausible” and “fanciful”.

US authorities say Rossi is another alias used by Nicholas Alahverdian, 35, who has been charged in connection with a 2008 rape in Utah.

He is believed to have used at least 10 aliases.

Authorities in Rhode Island have said Alahverdian is also wanted in their state for failing to register as a sex offender. The FBI has said he also faces fraud charges in Ohio, where he was convicted of sex-related charges in 2008.

Andrew Milligan/AP Miranda Knight, who testified as the wife of Nicholas Rossi, under the alias Arthur Knight.

Andrew Milligan/AP Miranda Knight arriving at court.

In recent years, Alahverdian had been an outspoken critic of Rhode Island’s Department of Children, Youth and Families, testifying before state lawmakers about being sexually abused and tortured while in foster care.

Then in 2020, he told local media he had late-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma and had weeks to live.

An obituary published online claimed he died on February 29, 2020. But by last year, Rhode Island state police, Alahverdian’s former lawyer and former foster family were publicly doubting whether he actually died.

Since his arrest in Scotland, the suspect has made several court appearances and fired at least six lawyers – all while insisting he isn't Nicholas Rossi.

Now that his identity has been established a full extradition hearing is scheduled to begin in March. The judge refused a request for bail, saying Rossi was a flight risk.

Jane Barlow/AP Nicholas Rossi is one of at least 10 aliases the accused is believed to have gone by.

An ‘evil kid’

Former member of the Rhode Island House of Representatives, Brian Coogan, who was once a friend of Rossi, said he knew him when he went by the alias Nicholas Alahverdian, BBC reported.

"He's an evil kid, he's a bad kid," he said. "I felt vindicated when they said he's alive."

He accused Rossi of conning politicians when he worked as a page in the Rhode Island State House as a teenager.

"I knew it was him," he said.

"I've known Nick 22 years, I know him better than anybody."

He said he feared Rossi could already be planning his escape, adding: "Nick's a runner."

