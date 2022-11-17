'We thought WW3 had broken out' say Polish villagers after missile strike

When the missile landed in the sleepy village of Przewodow at 3.40pm on Tuesday (local time), Marian Przytula feared that the Russians were attacking Poland and that the world was on the brink of war.

Once the smoke cleared and the dust settled, he was horrified to discover that one of two men killed working at a grain facility was his friend Bogdan Wos, a retired local worker.

“He was my friend from school. He was a good man,” said Mr Przytula, 63, as he broke down in tears.

“I was terrified when I heard about his death,” he said in the tight-knit village of 500 people, which lies just over 5 kilometres from the border with Ukraine.

Experts look through the site where a Russian-made missile hit, killing two men, in Przewodowo, eastern Poland.

“The first thought that came to my mind was that we were finally attacked by the Russians,” he said.

Fears that Moscow's war against Ukraine had spread over the border into Poland were already spreading far from the tiny farming village on Tuesday evening.

In Washington, a senior US intelligence official told reporters a Russian missile had killed two people in what appeared to be the first strike on Nato territory since the Ukraine war began.

As a member of the Alliance, Poland benefits from Nato’s Article 5, which means an attack on one member is treated as one on all.

If this was a Russian assault, the other 29 Nato members would be obliged to come to Poland’s defence.

Police officers stand by a check point as they inspect the documents of a civilian in Przewodow, Poland

US President Joe Biden told Andrzej Duda, Poland's president, that the US had an “ironclad” commitment to Nato.

Warsaw stepped up its military readiness and considered its next steps after an outrage that seemed a direct challenge to Nato’s vow to defend “every inch” of its territory.

Kyiv sensed an opportunity to at the very least secure more Western support, while Moscow branded the accusation a “provocation” and a plot to drag Russia into a broader conflict.

The world held its breath.

On the other side of the world on the Indonesian island of Bali, where G20 leaders have been meeting, Rishi Sunak was woken to be told the news at about 5am local time. He was soon on the phone to Ben Wallace, his Defence Secretary, and James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary.

Tensions were already high during a summit which Vladimir Putin had skipped. The Russian president had earlier ordered the heaviest missile bombardment of Ukraine of the entire war as the leaders met.

It appeared one of those missiles had gone astray, as Poland’s European allies issued messages of solidarity with Warsaw - and the drumbeat of war got louder.

A few hours later Sunak was with Biden, French president Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Chinese President Xi Jinping and an assortment of other leaders.

Addressing them via video-link was a furious Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was determined to press home the advantage that had fallen in his lap just days after the liberation of Kherson.

Zelenskyy said the strike was a “true statement brought by Russia for the G20 summit". He told the G20 leaders there was a “terrorist state” among them as he pointed the finger at Moscow.

But back in Poland, there was no time for anger when the rocket landed in the farming village, just metres from a block of flats and 330 feet from the local primary school. There was only fear.

Some 40 of the 71 pupils witnessed the explosion and like most of the village had stayed locked in their houses since. Tuesday afternoon was the first time no one turned up for mass at the local church.

Polish army trucks exit the missile blast zone in Przewodow, Poland.

"Since the start of the war we keep analysing the danger, it has quieted down recently, but here we are today," said Ewa Byra, the headmistress. "It's terrifying."

Unlike in other villages near the border, residents in Przewodow, which is 125 kilometres southeast of the regional capital of Lublin, had never heard the noise of Russian bombardments of Ukraine. Now the war had come horrifically close to home in the tranquil village.

“I'm scared. I didn't sleep all night," said Anna Magus, a 60-year-old teacher, "I hope it was a stray missile because otherwise we're helpless."

Would little-known Przewodow turn out to be the unlikely epicentre of the Third World War, a potentially nuclear conflict between Russia and the West?

More information emerged in hours later, as Sunak and 10 other G20 leaders - including France, the US, Germany and Japan - held emergency talks about the strike, and Nato ambassadors gathered in Brussels to be briefed on the latest.

It suggested the missile was part of Ukraine’s air defences, rather than a Russian armament.

Four civilians attend a mass a day after the missile strike in Przewodow, Poland.

Andrej Duda, Poland’s president, said there was no evidence of an intentional attack and that the weapon was “likely Ukrainian”. Biden said it was “unlikely” to be a Russian assault.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, was already expected to opt for the less serious Article 4 Nato clause, which would have set up consultations with allies.

Now even that seemed to be in question, despite the fact that Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato Secretary General, was helming an emergency meeting at the Alliance’s Brussels headquarters.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesman, purred that the US had been “measured” and “professional” in its response.

One former Polish general added, "You don't start a war by blowing up a tractor" as the Poles appealed for calm.

Kyiv meanwhile insisted that Moscow was lying and was responsible for the explosion. Later Morawiecki admitted that Russia could “perfectly plan such a thing” as investigations continued.

As for the West, it made clear that the blame for the accident still lay with Putin.

In Bali, Sunak said Ukraine was forced to use anti-missile systems to defend itself.

In Brussels, Stoltenberg told reporters, “This is not Ukraine's fault. Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine."

A potentially catastrophic war had been prevented - but that brought scant comfort to the mourning community of Przewodow.

There were no classes at the school, which instead hosted a psychologist to meet with traumatised pupils and residents.

Wos’ wife Jozefa works as a cleaner at the school, a sign of how the incident has touched every area of this quiet village. She was put under the care of a specialist.

Renata, the school janitor, has worked with Wos for the last 20 years.

“I heard an explosion, ran out of the house to see what happened,” the 50-year-old said. "I came back home scared and then my friend said that Jozefa's husband had died. I started crying.”

The global geopolitical repercussions remain uncertain, but in tiny Przewodów, the residents will be feeling the after-effects for years to come.