‘Move fast, shoot straight and leave the rest to the counsellors’: The unique life of a sniper

Kyiv’s defence chiefs have been proudly sharing the proficiency of their snipers.

The thermal-imaging telescope shows a Russian soldier on Ukraine’s frontline, so distant that he is just a white moving blob.

Creeping through woods nearly two miles away, he seems safely beyond his enemy’s reach.

Then, as a telescope’s crosshair hovers over him, he drops dead – as does a comrade who goes to his rescue.

The first demonstration of some new drone weaponry, perhaps, devised by Kyiv’s ever-resourceful tech warriors? No. Instead, this was the work of a much older form of remote warfare – the sniper.

Nonetheless, the footage – released this week by Ukrainian officials – still claims to show military history in the making.

According to Kyiv’s defence chiefs, the two Russians were killed from 2710 metres away – making it the second-longest ever-recorded combat kill, if their claims are true.

It beats a 2475m kill by Craig Harrison, a British soldier in Afghanistan, and is bettered only by a Canadian who shot an Isis militant at 3540m in Iraq.

A soldier has killed an Islamic State militant in Iraq from more than 3km away. (Video first published in June 2017)

Or does it? Ever since the footage emerged online, battle has raged between armchair generals over whether the Ukrainian military may have been exaggerating.

Some claim that most thermal scopes could not see Russian troops from so far away.

Others say there was too short a time span between the rifle firing and the soldiers being felled – pointing out that a bullet can take five seconds or more to travel that distance.

Many suspect that, just like the “Ghost of Kyiv” – a mythical Ukrainian fighter pilot said to have shot down 40 Russian planes – the video may just be propaganda.

Yet with snipers, legend has always been nearly as important as reality. As precision killers who dispense death from afar, they have a special place in military history: admired and hated with equal measure and mythologised as heroes or demons for their ability to spread terror.

Their bullets have also left a lasting mark on Hollywood, with several memorable films. There’s the 1970s classic The Day of Jackal, with Edward Fox’s hitman hunting Charles De Gaulle. And there’s the real-life drama of American Sniper, Clint Eastwood’s Oscar-nominated biopic of US soldier Chris Kyle, who notched up 150 confirmed kills in Iraq.

In Ukraine, the anonymous assassin who, it is claimed, shot the Russians in the woods is one of several sharpshooters to make headlines. Last week, Trevor Kjeldal, an Australian military volunteer known as The Ninja, died while serving as a sniper in the Donbas region. Killed in action last June was ex-Brazilian model Thalita do Valle, who honed her markswoman’s skills as a volunteer with Kurdish anti-Isis forces in Iraq.

Russia, too, knows the propaganda value of the sniper cult. Last month, state TV showed Vladimir Putin shooting a newly-developed sniper gun at a rifle range outside Moscow.

Part of the fascination with the sniper’s tradecraft is their intimacy with death. For most soldiers, gunfights are usually far too chaotic to ever identify who shot whom.

AP Russian recruits fire from their sniper's rifles during military training.

A sniper, by contrast, “plays God” – watching their victim through a magnified lens and seeing their last moments when the trigger is squeezed. The sniper fraternity also has its own unique battlefield rankings: not just who shot furthest, but who has killed the most.

The holder of that second title is Simo Häyhä, who killed 505 Russians during Moscow’s disastrous 1939 invasion of Finland.

Nicknamed The White Death, he would spend hours hidden in thick snow, filling his mouth with ice to step his breath showing in the sub-zero air. Almost as prolific was Moscow’s own sniper icon, Lyudmila Pavlichenko – aka Lady Death – a Red Army trooper credited with 309 kills.

Yet while both were hailed national heroes, neither lived happily after. Pavlichenko suffered from PTSD and alcoholism. Häyhä, who suffered a disfiguring facial injury when a Russian bullet shattered his jaw, died a bachelor, and received death threats over his exploits.

Asked once if he ever had any remorse, he replied: “I did what I was told to do, as well as I could. There would be no Finland unless everyone else had done the same.”

Such stories help peddle the myth of snipers as damaged loners, whose own sociopathy is perhaps their best requirement for the job. That is not the impression one gets, though, from men like Jim Gilliland, a US Army sniper who made at least 65 kills in Ramadi, an insurgent stronghold in Iraq.

Admittedly, at the time he lived by a motto: “Move fast, shoot straight and leave the rest to the counsellors in 10 years.”

Yet when I interviewed him in 2014 ahead of the release of American Sniper, he was back in the US as a happily married family man, untroubled by his assassin past.

Warner Bros American Sniper starred Bradley Cooper as US soldier Chris Kyle, who notched up 150 confirmed kills in Iraq.

Yes, he told me, soldiers did undergo extra psychological vetting to become snipers – and yes, one comrade quit. “The emotional turmoil of staying in one place and hunting another human being was more than he wanted,” he recalled.

However, he stressed that for snipers, the main trauma was not the enemies they did shoot, but those they didn’t – who might then pose a threat to comrades. On one occasion, he held off shooting an insurgent because his identity had not been confirmed – only to discover later that he was one of Iraq’s top al-Qaeda men.

“I was 99% sure I had the right guy, but something wasn’t quite right and I didn’t make the decision quick enough,” he said. “I knew I’d done the right thing, but that one really bothered me.”

Gilliland was also reluctant to self-mythologise – even saying he was only an average shot, despite holding the record for the longest confirmed kill in Iraq at 1350 yards. Modern laser sighting, he pointed out, had made targeting easier. Besides, a sniper’s body count is less about their aim and more about how target-rich their hunting ground is.

Instead, Gilliland said, a sniper’s real skill was being able to sneak up towards enemy lines – or sometimes behind them – and killing the enemy while not being caught.

“You have to be able to read intel, plan a mission, insert yourself into the location and then extract safely again.”

All the same, the perception persists that snipers are somehow cold-blooded killers who prey on the unsuspecting. Not long after American Sniper came out, author and documentarian Michael Moore, whose uncle was killed by a Japanese sniper in World War II, accused the film of glamourising the profession, tweeting:

People who thought along those lines had never worked as snipers in Iraq, retorted Gilliland. Two other sniper teams working with him in the city of Ramada had been discovered by insurgents, and were tortured, killed and mutilated.

“If they got you, they were going to use you as a trophy.”

Still, as one of a very select group in society trained purely to kill for a living, snipers seem resigned to the fact that the world will never entirely understand them.

Many – like the Ukrainian who is claimed to have killed the Russians in the woods – remain anonymous for ever. And for those who are identified, fame can be a curse.

Take the British soldier Craig Harrison, whose shots at 2475m in Afghanistan killed two Taliban insurgents aiming a machine gun at his comrades.

When the MoD proudly revealed his record-breaking shot, his name was mistakenly released as well, forcing him into hiding with his family because of threats from Islamic extremists.

Compounded with PTSD he’d suffered from a bomb blast in Afghanistan, he was driven at one point to the brink of suicide, with images playing through his mind of every kill he’d ever made.

In a subsequent memoir, called The Longest Kill, he admitted that the job offered an excitement that was “like a drug coursing through the veins”.

But he added: “I’m no psycho nor a butcher – I don’t crave the killing. I just love the exultation of a job well done.”