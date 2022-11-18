Inside Kherson's torture chambers where Russians electrocuted anyone who went against them

Until nine months ago, the only people likely to end up in Kherson's Teploenerhetykiv Street police station were thieves and drunks.

But when Russian troops arrived, anyone suspected of disliking the city's new rulers could find themselves dragged in there.

Technically, that meant nearly everyone in Kherson – although in practice, it was locals like Maxim, who was on a list of former Ukrainian troops the Russians found. For the crime of serving his country, he was interrogated for three weeks, beaten and electrocuted.

“They arrested ex-soldiers like me, but they also took anyone suspected of being pro-Ukrainian nationalists,” he told The Telegraph.

“They tortured us because they thought we were passing information about Russian troop movements to the Ukrainian military.”

At one point, Maxim was taken to the police station basement and had a bag placed over his head, crocodile clips attached to his ears, and a powerful electric current applied.

He declined to elaborate on just how painful it had been, but claimed other aspects of his ordeal had been even harder.

“The worst thing, actually, was hearing the screams and suffering of people in other cells,” he said. “Our captors were partly just following orders, but also seemed to be acting out of hatred.”

Chris McGrath/Getty Images A pre-trial detention centre in Kherson where Russians allegedly tortured prisoners.

Maxim, who was released in late March – having spent his 45th birthday in jail – returned to Teploenerhetykiv St on Wednesday to give reporters an account of the horrors that had gone on there.

It came as Ukraine said it had discovered at least 63 bodies of civilians who were reportedly killed and tortured by Russian forces in the Kherson region.

“Investigators are examining them and recording every case of torture, discovering evidence as well as exhuming bodies of the deceased,” said interior minister Denys Monastyrsky.

But he warned that the work to uncover suspected Russian crimes has only just begun.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images A soldier inside the Kherson detention centre previously occupied by Russian forces.

“We’re fully aware that months of the occupation by Russian troops did not leave towns and civilians untouched that’s why we are likely to find more places of torture and more places of burial for the victims,” Monastyrsky said.

Ukrainian police had so far uncovered at least 11 illegal prisons in Kherson including four locations where inmates were tortured, he added.

'President Zelensky, we are coming'

The police station on Teploenerhetykiv St is among those now being treated as one large crime scene by Ukrainian prosecutors, who arrived after Russian troops' withdrawal from Kherson last week.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images A cell at a preliminary detention centre, believed to have been used by Russian soldiers to jail and torture civilians.

In some of the building’s litter-strewn cells, they were said to have found chairs with metal shackles attached, and a device with a dial like an old-fashioned telephone that dispensed electric shocks.

In the station's outbuildings, Russian graffiti declared: “President Zelensky, we are coming.” A framed photograph of Vladimir Putin that had hung on a wall lay smashed on the ground.

Maxim was lucky, by all accounts, to be around to tell his tale.

Volodymyr Kaluga, the senior Kherson prosecutor, said that investigations had been opened into 869 cases in which people had been detained and tortured. So far, however, only 480 of the alleged victims had been found. Asked if he knew what had happened to the rest, he replied: “Unfortunately not.”

Meri Akopyan, a deputy interior minister who visited the police station yesterday, said that community leaders and local officials were among those still unaccounted for: “We don't know whether these missing people have been killed, taken to Russia, or simply not tracked down yet.”

The first major Ukrainian city to fall into Russian hands, Kherson has been readjusting to life back in Kyiv's control since last Friday, when the Kremlin withdrew its 30,000 troops to the east side of the Dnipro River.

The city has been left in a state of ruin, with most businesses either shut, looted or war-damaged. Homes are cut off from electricity, gas and water.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images Items left behind at a detention centre in Kherson where anti-Russia civilians were held.

Booby-trapped

Work is already under way to restore power, while Starlink satellite portals have been set up in the city's main Freedom Square, which was packed on Thursday with people accessing messages on their smartphones.

Mine clearance work is also under way around the city's roads, railways and power plants, some of which were booby-trapped.

Kherson's prosecutors, meanwhile, already have 10 teams of investigators working on crimes committed during the occupation – including those by alleged collaborators.

Some 237 cases have been opened already, assisted by a confidential hotline set up on the Telegram messenger channel where residents can pass on tips. At least 85 alleged collaborators have been arrested already, Akopyan said.

Also being rounded up are large numbers of local convicts, who were released by the Russians on the condition that they worked as informants and enforcers.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images Graffiti left by Russian forces.

“Local people who were here during the occupation know best who was collaborating, and we have received evidence through the Telegram channel including videos and photos,” said Akopyan. “But we will investigate each case properly.”

As well as tracking down those accused of betraying the city, Kherson was on Thursday also honouring those who had tried to defend it. Some Ukrainians claim the city did not put up enough of a fight, although others say that local pro-Russian officials deliberately left it poorly guarded.

At a wooded municipal park in a suburb, a memorial on a bullet-scarred tree marked the spot where 17 members of a territorial defence unit were killed as a Russian armoured column invaded on March 1.

Their bodies were left there for two days until a local priest retrieved them for burial.

Molotov cocktails

“These men were only lightly armed with Molotov cocktails, and they were cut down with large-calibre machine-gun fire from Russian tanks,” said Mykola Verbytsky, the deputy head of Kherson's police investigation team. “We have found the bullet casings. This will be treated as a war crime.”

As he spoke, colleagues were gathering further evidence in the woodlands behind the memorial, which was decked with bouquets of fresh flowers.

“In memory of the guys from the Kherson Territorial Defence who went to Heaven,” it read. “March 1st, 2022.”