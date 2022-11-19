Vlad the Impaler’s ‘blood tears’ may have started Dracula vampire myth

One was a 15th-century central European despot with a reputation for inventive cruelty, accused of monstrosities such as boiling his enemies alive in a copper cauldron and skewering mothers and babies on spikes.

The other was a fictional Transylvanian vampire dreamt up by Bram Stoker, an Irish theatre manager, during his spare time in the British Museum's reading room. For decades scholars have argued about whether Vlad the Impaler, also known as Vlad Dracula, was the basis for Bram Stoker's Count Dracula, or if they just shared a name.

Now researchers are investigating their theory that there may in fact be a solid link: a rare medical condition that causes people to weep tears of blood. Gleb and Svetlana Zilberstein, Russian-born technology entrepreneurs based in Israel, are examining Vlad the Impaler's letters for telltale traces of protein that could hint at previously undiscovered health problems.

Vlad the Impaler (Vlad III) was ruler of Wallachia, in what is now Romania, three times between 1448 and 1476. The territory was frequently attacked by the neighbouring kingdom of Hungary and the Ottoman Empire. Some Romanians regard Vlad III as a national hero, a gifted general and a ruthless but skilful diplomat. However, chroniclers in Hungary and the German states cast him as a blood-soaked tyrant who massacred civilians, impaled monks and had poor people burnt at the stake.

The Zilbersteins obtained samples from three letters written by Vlad the Impaler and held in the Romanian national archives. The samples are being analysed by Pier Giorgio Righetti, emeritus professor of chemistry at the Polytechnic University of Milan, using a mass spectrometer, a sensitive device that can identify even vanishingly small traces of chemicals. "It seems we are already finding some unique proteins," Righetti said. "If we get good results, it will be a bombshell."

During the past decade, the researchers have studied artefacts from famous writers. Historians have fiercely disputed their claims that Bulgakov was taking morphine in the latter years of his career, that Stalin was on lithium for depression and that Chekhov died of an ischemic stroke. In Vlad the Impaler's case the team are particularly interested in proteins that could be associated with haemolacria, or blood in tears, which can be caused by anything from a tumour to a bacterial infection.

Supplied Winona Ryder stars opposite Gary Oldman in Bram Stoker's Dracula.

Gleb Zilberstein suggested this might have given rise to legends that ultimately associated the ruler with vampirism. "In some places the blood of a tyrant was thought to be a blessing from God."

The study is technically challenging, as the team have never looked for human proteins on documents that are so old. There is also the difficulty of working out which traces were left by Vlad the Impaler and which came from the other people who have handled the letters during the past five centuries.

- THE TIMES, LONDON