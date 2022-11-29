Kiwi nurse on the 'chilling' abuses Ukrainians suffer at hands of Russian army

Henare is the first Government Minister to visit Ukraine since the war with Russia broke out.

Civilians in recently liberated towns struggle to talk about the abuse they faced at the hands of the Russian army, but their stories are “chilling”, a New Zealand nurse in Ukraine says.

Maia Blenkinsop, 41, is working in the north-eastern region of Kharkiv for Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), or Doctors Without Borders, where she’s providing healthcare to Ukrainians who lived under Russian occupation.

MSF/Supplied

A month ago, the Queenstown nurse was on a back-country skiing trip, now her small team has to avoid Russian artillery shells as they provide much needed health support to the victims of Putin’s war.

Russia invaded Kharkiv on the first day of the war in February and was finally booted from the region in the middle of September.

While many people, including doctors and nurses, fled the rural villages, mostly elderly ladies and the immobile stayed behind and had no healthcare access for nine months.

“We’re seeing blood pressures that I would normally... If I was in Auckland Hospital or Queenstown Hospital, this person we would send to hospital.”

Now the villages that might only have a fifth of the pre-war population need health support and the nurse with 17 years of experience is part of a mobile clinic team that goes to them.

Even after the Russians lost, there are still bridges and roads destroyed and mines on the roads and in the fields, preventing villagers from easily moving to where healthcare remains.

MSF/Supplied Maia Blenkinsop draws blood from a villager in Kharkiv.

As the Ukrainian army has liberated areas from the Russians, stories have also emerged of the occupied facing torture chambers and extrajudicial killings.

Blenkinsop said that it’s difficult for those who lived under occupation to speak of what happened to them because of a deep grief.

“We hear a lot of stories from people, but people don’t want to fully tell us stuff. They start to tell us a story and then they kind of clam up.

“Once people do start talking they tell you about being held at gunpoint, being stripped naked, being forced outside and lined up on a wall... there’s a lot of chilling stories that I’ve heard.”

Her small team includes a psychologist whose job is to assist with people’s trauma, but Blenkinsop – who speaks Russian, as her grandmother is Ukrainian – mucks in and makes do.

“People just can’t believe how horrible it was. They were living in a peaceful area... and then a war started and a lot of them say, ‘I just can’t believe this has happened.’”

Carl Court/Getty Images Apartment blocks pictured were destroyed by Russian occupying forces in Izyum, Kharkiv oblast.

Blenkinsop sleeps in a hotel in Kharkiv city with sandbags over the windows, then during the day her team will go and visit the countryside villages, sometimes going near the front line.

“There’s days we don’t go out because there is shelling,” she said.

MSF has a rigorous security arrangement for their staff as they are near a warzone, but the biggest threat was mines, she said.

So, Blenkinsop’s team has to travel on paved roads and on paths that locals know are not mined which can mean they sometimes spend as much time travelling as they do providing healthcare in a 12-hour day.

Winter has already hit the European steppe and now thick snow threatens to compound all the health problems with a freezing cold.

“What people are telling us is that people are heating their houses with firewood... but one elderly gentleman told us the other day he almost stepped on a mine going to get firewood.”

But despite the bleakness of war, Blenkinsop said that infrastructure that was bombed by the Russians was being quickly rebuilt.

“It’s really inspiring. It’s a really hopeful situation,” she said.