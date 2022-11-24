Who is Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin?

Elected in 2019, Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin became one of the world’s youngest leaders and the third woman picked to become Finland’s leader. The first, Anneli Jaatteenmaki, served for part of 2003. The second, Mari Kiviniemi, governed for a yearlong period between 2010 and 2011.

Seen as a liberal advocate for climate and environment issues, Marin was raised in a “rainbow family” headed by two women.

She has told Finnish media about growing up in what she described as modest circumstances, past struggles to identify her way in life, and the fulfilment she found in politics.

Setting her clearly apart from the older cadre of Finnish politicians, Marin is a prolific user of social media, particularly Instagram.

She has posted candid photos of her private life and family that includes a live-in partner, Markus Raikkonen, and their nearly two-year-old daughter. Among others, she has shared pictures of her pregnancy and of breast-feeding her daughter.

When questioned about her social media use by reporters after being voted in, Marin vowed not to change her ways.

“As I’ve said, I represent the younger generation,” Marin told reporters in Helsinki. “I think that I’m an individual and a real person also even though I’m the prime minister. So I won’t change the way I behave. But off course I will be careful of what I say.”

At the time of her election, Marin became the youngest leader of a government in the world, beating out Ukraine’s 35-year-old prime minister, Oleksiy Honcharuk.

Franck Robichon/AP Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

Her age, 37, and the fact she has a young child has led to strong comparisons with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The two will meet in person when she travels to New Zealand in late November.

It has been her very public social media life that has also landed her in trouble earlier this year after a video was leaked of her dancing and lip-syncing songs at a private party.

Marin defended her actions, saying she drank alcohol with friends but did not do any drugs. “I had some time off and I spent it with my friends. And I didn’t do anything illegal.”

She voluntarily took a drugs test, which she tested negative in, and argued that she had the right to party in her time off.

Marin has said previously that she will continue to have a personal life despite her job. In July, she attended a popular Finnish rock festival, while in December 2021, she apologised after going out clubbing until 4am without her work phone.

Marin’s rise to the top level of Finnish politics was rapid. When she was 27, she took over as city council leader in her hometown of Tampere, an industrial and university town in southern Finland.

She became a national lawmaker in 2015.