Hunter shot dead by his own dog in freak accident

A new dad has been shot dead by his dog in a freak accident.

Ozgur Gevrekoglu, 32, was out hunting in Turkey just days after becoming a father, when the incident occurred.

Local media reports that Gevrekoglu, who was in the Alacam District of Turkey's Samsun province, was believed to be loading the shotgun into the boot of his car when his dog jumped into the vehicle and its paw depressed the trigger.

Ozgur Gevrekoglu was killed just 10 days after becoming a father.

He was shot by his weapon and died at the scene. Police and prosecutors are investigating Gevrekoglu's death and no foul play is suspected.