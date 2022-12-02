Bear on the menu is too grisly for animal lovers

In Italy, where bears are a protected species, the decision was met with outrage.

A restaurant in Italy that put bear stew on the menu has received bookings from curious diners but has also had death threats from animal lovers.

The Al Puntic restaurant in Travesio, northeast Italy, experimented with bear stew and polenta for €18 (NZ$30) after Monica Paccagnella, the manager, tried it, describing the taste as "between roe deer and red deer, but sweeter".

The meat was bought across the border in Slovenia, where bear hunting is legal and authorised butchers can sell it.

In Italy, where bears are a protected species, the decision was met with outrage. Michela Vittoria Brambilla, a leading animal rights activist, called the decision "abhorrent and immoral".

"Importing the flesh of bears killed in Slovenia is a moral crime against nature, which I wholly condemn," said Brambilla, a former government minister and head of the Leidaa animal rights group. On social media a person in Brescia told staff at the restaurant: "If you were in Brescia I would put you on the menu, not the bear."

Davide Petralia, the restaurant's lawyer, said: "These reactions could be considered threatening and defamatory and we will be defending the reputation of the restaurant. All the meat was imported totally legally."

Paccagnella told Il Gazzettino, a newspaper, that she was upset by the reaction. "They have said we hate animals. That's absurd. We keep donkeys, which we really love," she said.

Despite the backlash, Il Gazzettino reported that the restaurant was enjoying brisk trade as customers queued up to sample bear meat for the first time.

Experts say bears that feed on berries taste better than those that feed on salmon, whose meat can taste fishy.

In 2011, police broke up a bear banquet in the Dolomites by the League party because the Slovenian meat did not have the right documentation.

- THE TIMES, LONDON