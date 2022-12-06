Ukraine shoots down 60 missiles as Russia launches fresh attack

Ukraine's air force says it has shot down more than 60 missiles from 70 fired by Russian forces in a fresh wave of launches.

The massive attack across Ukraine struck homes and buildings, killing civilians and disrupting electrical power that caused blackouts and cut water supplies for the Black Sea port of Odesa.

The country's electricity provider, Ukrenergo, lashed out at Russia over “the eighth massive missile attack by a terrorist country”, saying its facilities had been hit, triggering blackouts. It urged residents to stay in shelters as its crews tried to repair the damage.

Amid the strikes, President Vladimir Putin drove across a bridge to Crimea damaged by a truck bomb in October, in a bid to boost Russian morale.

Putin took the wheel to drive across the bridge that links Russia’s mainland with the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

While driving, he discussed the repairs of the Crimean Bridge with Marat Khusnulin, a deputy prime minister in charge of the project, an exchange that was broadcast by Russian television.

The president also spoke to workers involved in restoring the 19km bridge, which has been the main conduit for ferrying supplies to Crimea that has served as a key base for Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Mikhail Metzel Russian President Vladimir Putin, second from left, speaks with Deputy PM Marat Khusnullin, left, as he visits the Crimean Bridge.

In the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, scores of people on Monday quickly congregated in the central Zoloti Vorota metro station after the warnings, and many checked their phones for updates.

There were no immediate signs whether the city or the surrounding region was hit.

Air raid sirens sounded across the country. Ukrainian media reported explosions in several parts of the country south of Kyiv, including Cherkasy, Kryvyi Rih and Odesa, where the water company said power was out to pumping stations, leaving the city without water.

“The enemy is again attacking the territory of Ukraine with missiles!” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, wrote on Telegram.

Tymoshenko said two people were killed and three others injured – including a 22-month-old child – in the village of Novosofiyivka in the southern Zaporizhzhya region.

Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said land-based missiles were launched from southern Russia and missiles were fired from ships in the Caspian and Black seas. Russian strategic bombers also launched missiles, he said.

Ihnat warned the Russians could attack in several waves to make it more difficult for the Ukrainian air defences to shoot down the missiles.