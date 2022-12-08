Vladimir Putin declares Russian nukes 'more advanced' than others

Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged that his “special military operation” in Ukraine is taking longer than expected but hailed the seizure of his neighbour's territory as a major achievement and declared that his country’s nuclear weapons are deterring escalation of the conflict.

“Of course, it could be a lengthy process,” Putin said of the more than nine-month-old war that began with Russia’s invasion on February 24, displacing millions from their homes and killing and wounding tens of thousands. Despite its length, he showed no signs of letting up, vowing to “consistently fight for our interests" and “protect ourselves using all means available”.

Speaking in a televised meeting in Russia with members of his Human Rights Council, Putin described the land gains as “a significant result for Russia”, noting that the “Sea of Azov has become Russia’s internal sea”. In one of his frequent historic references to a Russian leader he admires, he added that “Peter the Great fought to get access" to that body of water.

After failing to take Kyiv due to fierce Ukrainian resistance, Russia seized broad swaths of southern Ukraine at the start of the invasion and captured the key Sea of Azov port of Mariupol in May after a nearly three-month siege. In September, Putin illegally annexed four regions of Ukraine even though his forces didn't completely control them: Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south, and Donetsk and Luhansk in the east. In 2014, he had illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.

In response to an increasing influx of advanced Western weapons, economic, political and humanitarian aid to Kyiv and what he saw as inflammatory statements by Western leaders, Putin has periodically hinted at his potential use of nuclear weapons. When a member of the Human Rights Council asked him to pledge that Russia would not be the first to use such weapons, Putin demurred. He said Russia would not be able to use nuclear weapons at all if it agreed not to use them first and then came under a nuclear strike.

“If it doesn’t use it first under any circumstances, it means that it won’t be the second to use it either, because the possibility of using it in case of a nuclear strike on our territory will be sharply limited,” he said.

Putin, who has repeatedly said Russia was ready to use “all available means” to protect its territory, including the illegally annexed areas of Ukraine, rejected Western criticism that those statements amounted to nuclear sabre-rattling. He claimed they were “not a factor provoking an escalation of conflicts, but a factor of deterrence”.

“We haven’t gone mad. We are fully aware of what nuclear weapons are,” Putin said. “We have them, and they are more advanced and state-of-the-art than what any other nuclear power has.”

Mikhail Metzel/AP Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights.

In his televised remarks, the Russian leader didn't address Russia's battlefield setbacks or its attempts to cement control over the seized regions but acknowledged problems with supplies, treatment of wounded soldiers and limited desertions.

Russian troops have withdrawn not only from the Kyiv area and region around the country's largest city, Kharkiv, but also from a large part of the Kherson region. Another problem for Putin are attacks this week against air force bases deep inside Russia. He put much of the country, especially border areas, on security alert recently, and fresh signs emerged on Wednesday (local time) that Russian officials are strengthening border defensive positions.

In the Kursk region bordering Ukraine, the governor posted photographs of new concrete anti-tank barriers – known as “dragon’s teeth” – in open fields. On Tuesday (local time), the governor had said a fire broke out at an airport in his region after a drone strike. In the neighbouring Russian region of Belgorod, workers were expanding anti-tank barriers and officials were organising “self-defence units”. Belgorod has seen numerous fires and explosions, apparently from cross-border attacks, since the war began.

Uncredited/AP Russian RS-24 Yars ballistic missiles roll in Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow.

In two of the most brazen drone attacks, two strategic Russian air bases more than 500 kilometres from the Ukraine border were struck on Monday (local time). Moscow blamed Ukraine, which didn't claim responsibility.

Moscow responded with a wave of strikes by artillery, multiple rocket launchers, missiles, tanks and mortars at residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, compounding damage already done to the power grid. Private Ukrainian power utility Ukrenergo said temperatures in eastern areas where it was carrying out emergency repairs had dropped to as low as -17C.

At his meeting, Putin discussed the mobilisation of 300,000 reservists that he ordered in September to bolster forces in Ukraine. He said only about 150,000 have been deployed so far to combat zones and the rest are still undergoing training.

Addressing media allegations that the Kremlin could be preparing another mobilisation, Putin said: “There is no need for the Defence Ministry and the country to do that."