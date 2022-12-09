Small Belgian village shares $236 million lottery win

Residents of a small village in Belgium have become millionaires overnight after taking out a top EuroMillions lottery prize of €143 million (NZ$236m).

The winners are a group of 165 people from Olmen in the northern province of Antwerp, Euro News reported. Each member of the group will keep about €870,000 (NZ$1.4m) each.

Olmen has a population of about 4000 people, so about one in 24 of the residents were winners.

The lucky ticket holders were quite shocked by the news, the village’s newspaper store manager Wim Van Broekhoven told Euro News.

Dylan Nolte/Unsplash A group of 165 residents of a small Belgian village have won a lottery prize of €143 million (NZ$236 million).

One winner, who remained anonymous, told Euro News they would split it among family members. Another said they would take some time to travel.

“I had already booked for New York. My dream was always to spend a few months in America, in the Grand Canyon and so on, and then hike, hike, hike.”

The BBC reported that the prize is the largest ever paid out in Belgium. However, it isn’t the biggest win ever in Europe – in July, one lucky player in the UK won £195m (NZ$374m).

In the US in November, a huge powerball jackpot was struck when a single ticket won a record $3.4b prize.