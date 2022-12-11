German police: Suspect dead after hostage situation in Dresden

Police vehicles were parked around a cordoned off area at the Altmarktgalerie during a hostage situation in Dresden, Germany.

German police said Saturday (local time) that a man suspected of killing his mother and later taking two people hostage in the eastern city of Dresden has died.

Authorities had urged people to avoid an area in the city centre and ordered Dresden's Christmas market to remain closed while the police operation to free the hostages was under way.

Police initially said they were communicating with the suspect before announcing shortly after noon that the hostage situation was over.

“The suspect died during the operation,” Dresden police later wrote on Twitter.

Jorg Schurig/AP People gather near the Altmarktgalerie after a hostage situation in Dresden, Germany.

“The 40-year-old suffered fatal injuries while ... the hostages were freed.”

Dresden police didn’t immediately respond to requests for confirmation about whether the man had been killed by police or died from self-inflicted injuries.

Police also said the hostages were “outwardly uninjured”.

The 40-year-old German was also suspected of killing his 62-year-old mother.

Jorg Schurig/AP Another view of the cordoned off area at the Altmarktgalerie.

Police had found the woman dead in another part of the city early Saturday.

Radio Dresden reported that the man had tried to enter a building where the broadcaster is based, near the city’s main train station.

He reportedly fired several shots before fleeing, according to Radio Dresden.