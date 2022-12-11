Police say hostage situation in Germany's Dresden over, two people 'in our care'

Police vehicles were parked around a cordoned off area at the Altmarktgalerie during a hostage situation in Dresden, Germany.

German police say they have ended a hostage situation in the eastern city of Dresden, following reports of shots fired Saturday morning (local time).

Authorities had urged people to avoid an area in the city centre and ordered Dresden's Christmas market to remain closed while the operation was under way.

Shortly after noon, police announced on Twitter that the hostage situation was over.

“Two outwardly uninjured people are in our care,” they added.

Jorg Schurig/AP People gather near the Altmarktgalerie after a hostage situation in Dresden, Germany.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the suspect had been arrested.

Radio Dresden reported that a gunman earlier tried to enter a building where the broadcaster is based, near the city's main train station.

The man reportedly fired several shots before fleeing, according to Radio Dresden.

Jorg Schurig/AP Another view of the cordoned off area at the Altmarktgalerie.

Dresden police separately confirmed that a 62-year-old woman was found dead in another part of the city Saturday.

Her 40-year-old son was named as a suspect.

Police declined to confirm whether there was a connection between the killing and the hostage-taking.