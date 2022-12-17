Prehistoric virus study risks a new pandemic

This photo taken in August 2020 shows the carcass of a woolly rhino, taken in Yakutia, Russia.

In the heart of Siberia, a team of Russian scientists is working to reawaken ancient viruses, sparking concerns that a mishap could trigger a new pandemic.

Scientists at the Vector research centre in the Novosibirsk region are analysing the remains of mammoths, woolly rhinoceroses and other Ice Age animals to identify and revive prehistoric viruses, known as paleoviruses.

The animals were almost perfectly preserved in the frozen earth of Yakutia, a vast region in northeast Siberia where winter temperatures can plunge as low as minus 55C. The research, which began last year, is aimed at researching how viruses evolve.

A similar project made headlines last month after French scientists announced that they had revived a "zombie" virus that had been under a lake bed in Yakutia for almost 50,000 years.

However, the French researchers said that unlike the Russian scientists, they were focusing exclusively on amoeba-infecting viruses that are of negligible danger to animals or humans.

"The Vector research is very, very risky," Professor Jean-Michel Claverie, from the National Centre of Scientific Research at the University of Aix-Marseille, told The Times. "Our immune systems have never encountered these type of viruses. Some of them could be 200,000 or even 400,000 years old."

He warned that viruses that killed mammoths and other prehistoric animals would also be able to infect humans.

Valery Plotnikov/AP The well-preserved carcass on an Ice Age animal with most of its internal organs still intact was found in the frozen earth of Yakutia.

A former Soviet biological weapons laboratory, the Vector State Research Centre of Virology and Biotechnology is one of 59 maximum-security biolabs in the world. It is also one of only two sites that are allowed to keep samples of the deadly smallpox virus, with the other in the United States. However, its reputation has suffered after a number of accidents.

In 2019, a fire broke out at the heavily guarded facility, injuring a worker and shattering windows. Vector denied that the public had been exposed to deadly pathogens. In 2004 a researcher died after accidentally pricking herself with a needle containing the Ebola virus.

Vector is inspected every two years by the World Health Organisation. Its most recent report in 2019 found no significant concerns. However, the WHO team was unable to observe the researchers conducting practical work as the facility was closed for "scheduled maintenance".

