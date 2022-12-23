After 10 months, Vladimir Putin calls his Ukraine invasion a 'war' for the first time

After nearly 10 months of referring to the invasion of Ukraine as "a special military operation," Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (local time) called it a "war" for the first time, setting off an uproar among antiwar Russians who have been prosecuted for merely challenging the Kremlin-approved euphemism.

"Our goal is not to spin this flywheel of a military conflict but, on the contrary, to end this war," Putin said during a televised news conference following a government meeting. "This is what we are striving for."

Exactly what Putin has been striving for has been a subject of much consternation and debate, especially in Ukraine, where thousands have been killed and cities have been flattened, and in Western capitals that have sent billions in weapons and economic aid to Kyiv to help the country withstand Russia's aggression.

Putin has alternately said that he is seeking to "denazify" Ukraine, to "liberate" Russian-speaking regions in the southeast of the country and to stop Nato countries, especially the United States, from trying to destroy Russia. He has denied wanting to conquer the country and topple the government, an assertion undermined by his failed effort to invade and occupy Kyiv.

READ MORE:

* Zelenskyy visits the White House: 'No compromises' in reaching peace, says Ukraine leader

* Putin pledges unlimited spending to ensure victory in Ukraine

* Is Russia running out of ammunition?

* Twenty ways in which the war in Ukraine has changed the world



What Putin had not said until Thursday was that the fighting in Ukraine, whatever the goal, is, in fact, a "war”.

Putin used the term "special military operation" in his early-morning announcement on February 24, the day his full-scale invasion began. It seemed be an effort to stress that what was about to unfold would not drastically affect the lives of ordinary Russian. Instead, he sold the idea of a limited operation conducted by a small number of professional soldiers.

After several days of antiwar protests in Russia and critical coverage in the last few remaining independent media outlets, the Russian authorities rushed to suppress criticism and effectively mandate the use of "special military operation" by passing laws to prohibit "spreading fakes" and "discrediting" the army, which essentially made it illegal to call the war a "war”.

Mass protests were crushed, and many Russians fled the country fearing prosecution. The few remaining activists who took to the streets to do solo pickets were immediately swept away by the police and fined, even some who held up blank pieces of paper.

Vladimir Gerdo/AP Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference.

By October, Russian law enforcement had initiated nearly 5000 administrative cases based on the new laws, meaning the defendants were probably given hefty fines. And there were more than a hundred criminal cases in which those prosecuted faced sentences of up to 15 years in prison.

In early December, one opposition politician, Ilya Yashin, was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison on charges of "spreading false information" after he dissected Russian atrocities in the city of Bucha, near Kyiv, in an effort to debunk the official Kremlin line that those reports were staged or fabricated to smear Russia.

Yashin's sentence was the harshest to date under the new laws. In July, Moscow municipal lawmaker Alexei Gorinov was sentenced to seven years in prison on similar charges after he opened a public meeting with a moment of silence for those dying in the war.

Critics of Putin and his war have reacted furiously to the president's utterance of the word.

Sergey Guneev/AP Russian President Vladimir Putin has finally called his Ukraine invasion a war.

"Alexei Gorinov was sentenced to seven years for calling the war a war at a meeting of the council of deputies," tweeted Georgy Alburov, an exiled ally of the jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. "Vladimir Putin today also publicly called the war a war at his workplace. So either release Gorinov or put Putin in jail for seven years."

Most independent media have been forced out of the country, and hundreds of thousands of Russians fled what the Kremlin called "a partial mobilisation" that disrupted Putin's promise of a swift and successful war that wouldn't affect the livelihoods of civilians.

The laws have been enforced selectively to target longtime Putin critics, while pro-war hawks and state television propagandists are allowed to criticise Russian military commanders for heavy battlefield losses and use the word "war" without penalties.

Nikita Yuferev, a municipal lawmaker from St. Petersburg who fled the country for his antiwar views but can still perform the official duties of his mandate remotely, said on Thursday (local time) that he had written a complaint against Putin, asking Russia's prosecutor general to investigate the president's statement.

Vladimir Gerdo Putin’s use of the word war has led to a backlash.

"There was no decree to end the special operation, and no war was declared," Yuferev tweeted. "Several thousand people have already been prosecuted for such words about the war, so I've sent a request to the authorities to charge Putin with spreading fakes about the army."

The move is symbolic and will not be acted upon by law enforcement. But it underscores how selective prosecution has become the norm in the Russian judicial system under Putin's rule, with different standards in place for citizens depending on their level of support for the president.

Pro-war Russian commentators have been permitted to level withering criticism at the Russian military and its commanders over battlefield losses and other missteps, including a botched mobilisation of 300,000 new soldiers.

In his remarks, Putin dismissed the US decision to supply Ukraine with its most advanced air defence weapon, the Patriot missile system, which was formally announced by US President Joe Biden during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington on Wednesday (local time).

Putin described the move as an insignificant development. "Patriot is a rather old system and does not work like our S-300," he said, referring to Russia's mainstay air defence system. "We'll just keep it in mind and there will be an antidote," Putin said. "We'll knock down Patriots."

Putin also repeated his oft-made assertion that the United States and Nato were responsible for the conflict in Ukraine, saying, "It all started in 2014 after the coup d'etat provoked by the United States."

Asked whether he felt the "operation" has been going on too long, Putin replied with a Russian idiom about how big goals are achieved little by little - the latest sign he has no plan to end the war that he is now willing to call a war. "The intensification of hostilities leads to unjustified losses," Putin said. "And as they say, 'the hen pecks grain by grain.'"