Art dealer’s brush with the law as sales of lucrative paintings mired in forgery claims

He is the renowned art dealer accused of being the “evil genius” behind forgeries so convincing they duped the National Gallery of London and cheated Sotheby’s into parting with millions of dollars.

Now Giuliano Ruffini, 77, is facing what could be his final brush with the law after being charged with the art world's "crime of the century", following suspicion over a string of “newly discovered” works by the Old Masters.

The suave French-Italian will face possible trial, charged with organised fraud, forgery and money laundering in Paris. He is accused of cheating private art collectors, auction houses and celebrated museums, including The Louvre and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

It has taken eight years of investigation involving tens of millions of dollars to crack the alleged forgery ring. It had been claimed that the ring involved his friend, Italian painter Lino Frongia - known as the "Moriarty of Fakers”, who is suspected of being the real artist behind the fakes. He has not been put on trial for forgery.

The list of forged artworks blamed on Ruffini is long and lucrative.

They include a painting of Saint Jerome purported to be by the 16th century Italian artist Parmigianino that was auctioned at Sotheby’s for about £700,000 (NZ$1.3m) and then exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

After experts reportedly found modern pigment in the paint, it was declared to be a fake and Sotheby’s was forced to refund the price to the buyer.

The London auction house had already suffered embarrassment when it sold Portrait of a Man, believing it to be an authentic painting by Dutch artist Frans Hals.

The painting caused so much excitement when it was shown at a Paris auction house in 2008 that the Louvre launched a £4.4m (NZ$8.4m) fundraising campaign in the hopes of adding it to its collection.

In the end, The Louvre did not acquire the painting. Instead, London-based art dealer Mark Weiss purchased it from Ruffini for about £2.6m ($NZ4.9m) and then sold it for £8.9m (NZ$17m) in a private sale through Sotheby’s.

Once again, Sotheby's was forced to reimburse the buyer for the full price of the painting, while Ruffini insisted the works were verified by experts.

Venus with a Veil, linked to German Renaissance artist Lucas Cranach the Elder, was sold to the Prince of Liechtenstein for £6.1m (NZ$11.7m) in 2013. It too was deemed a fake two years later.

Ruffini and Frongia protest their innocence. The dealer claims he was merely fortunate to source the lost works by Jan or Pieter Brueghel, Van Dyck, Correggio, Van Bassen and numerous others during a glittering career.

In 2019, Frongia was arrested in connection with a fake El Greco painting titled San Francesco seized in 2016. Italy rejected an extradition request from France citing lack of evidence, and he was released on bail and the case was dropped.

Unsurprisingly, Ruffini’s knack for constantly finding missing masterpieces aroused suspicion. But it was not until 2014, after French authorities received a long, anonymous letter linking Ruffini to forgeries, that police launched a formal investigation.

In 2019, a French judge issued an international arrest warrant for Ruffini, who was living in Italy at the time. However, he was able to dodge extradition as he was also fighting tax charges in Italy.

He was cleared of the tax charges early this year and in November, Ruffini gave himself up in Italy.

“He is determined to prove his innocence in a court in France,” Federico de Belvis, his lawyer, said at the Italian police station where he handed himself in.

There had been reports that Ruffini had fled his home in Vetto, Reggio Emilia, but his lawyer said he had no idea he was wanted by the French authorities.

“No-one knocked on his door,” he said. “He came because he read about the warrant in the newspapers.”

Ruffini has now been placed on house arrest and is under electronic surveillance in France.

According to The Art Newspaper, Ruffini pleads ignorance and puts the blame squarely on the experts, curators and dealers from the world's top museums who authenticated the works.