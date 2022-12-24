Spanish police arrest fugitive New Zealander in Madrid

Spanish police say they have arrested a fugitive from New Zealand in Madrid.

Police said Michael James Pratt, originally from Christchurch, was staying at a hotel under a false identity, Reuters reported.

Spain’s Policía Nacional confirmed the arrest on Twitter, sharing a video of the moment police took the New Zealander into custody.

Michael James Pratt was named on the FBI’s list of 10 most wanted fugitives back in September.

He is charged with sex trafficking and production of child sexual abuse material in the United States.

Pratt is the “only major player” in a pornography scandal still at large, FBI San Diego supervisory special agent Renee Green said in September.

He is accused of deceiving more than 20 young women to travel to Southern California to perform in sex videos.

The FBI had been offering US$100,000 for information that led directly to his arrest.