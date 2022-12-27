Ukrainian drone attack deep inside Russia kills three at airbase

The Russian military has reported it shot down a Ukrainian drone approaching an airbase deep inside Russia, the second time the facility has been targeted this month.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said debris killed three servicemen at the Engels airbase, which houses Tu-95 and Tu-160 nuclear-capable strategic bombers that have launched strikes on Ukraine in the 10-month-old war.

Russia’s Baza news outlet reported that four people were wounded and said a fire had broken out, with explosions, sirens and flashes on a video it posted on its Telegram channel. The Defence Ministry claimed no Russian aircraft were damaged. It wasn’t clear whether the drones had been launched from Ukraine or Russian territory.

Engels is located in Russia’s Saratov region on the Volga River, more than 600km east of the border with Ukraine.

READ MORE:

* Russia doubles its forces in Ukraine with conscripts and prisoners

* Putin claims Moscow ready for Ukraine talks as attacks go on

* In Ukraine, a new wartime debate has emerged: When is Christmas?

* China's foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia despite ongoing Ukraine war



In keeping with the Kyiv government’s long-standing practice of not confirming cross-border attacks, Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat didn’t directly acknowledge his country’s involvement in the incident in an interview on Ukrainian television, but still welcomed it.

“These are the consequences of Russian aggression,” he said.

“If the Russians thought that the war wouldn't affect them deep behind their lines, they were deeply mistaken.”

Libkos/AP A Ukrainian soldier watches a drone feed from an underground command centre in Bakhmut, Ukraine.

Russia has suffered numerous cross-border attacks during the war on its main territory, as well as on the Crimean Peninsula, which it illegally annexed in 2014. The incidents have outraged Russian military bloggers who say they show the country’s weak air defences and security systems in general.

In another cross-border incident that couldn’t be independently confirmed, Russia’s Tass news agency reported on Monday that the country’s security forces had killed four Ukrainian saboteurs attempting to enter the Bryansk region from Ukraine. The report claimed the infiltrators carried explosive materials when they were caught on Sunday.

On the nominal front line in Ukraine, Luhansk’s Ukrainian governor, Serhiy Haidai, said Russian forces have withdrawn from their military command operations post in the town of Kreminna as Ukrainian forces were approaching after months of intense fighting. Russia’s Defence Ministry didn’t comment on the withdrawal claim.

Russian forces relocated to Kreminna and several other areas in September after they pulled back from the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine. Kreminna is in the eastern Luhansk region, which is almost entirely under Moscow’s control, and is on an important supply route for Russian forces and serves as a gateway for movement into other strategic positions.

Earlier, Haidai reported that Russia had withdrawn its occupying government administration from Svatove, 51km north of Kreminna.

Haidai told Ukrainian television on Monday that Russian forces in the region are “suffering huge losses and medical facilities are overwhelmed with wounded soldiers”. The Russian army is redeploying paratroopers from the Kherson region to the area, he added.

In the neighbouring Donetsk region, partially occupied by Russia, fierce battles continue around the city of Bakhmut, which Russian forces have been trying to seize for weeks to consolidate their grip on Ukraine’s east. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last week Bakhmut was the hottest spot on the war's 1300km front line.

Ukrainian officials have maintained ambiguity over previous high-profile attacks, including drone strikes on Russian military bases earlier this month.

On December 5, unprecedented drone strikes on Engels and the Dyagilevo base in the Ryazan region in western Russia killed a total of three servicemen and wounded four others.

In retaliation, Russia launched a massive missile barrage in Ukraine that struck homes and buildings and killed civilians.