Bid to close German brewery has a mountain to climb

A small brewery on top of a Bavarian mountain has taken on German officialdom and could win - because inspectors would need to use the cable cars it controls to reach it.

The Karwendelbahn brewery and distillery has banned staff members of the Garmisch-Partenkirchen district authority from using its gondolas to reach the mountain station, where it opened its brewery last week without the necessary building permits for its two-year restaurant refurbishment.

To shut down the brewery, building inspectors would need to visit it.

Without access to the cable car, they would face an arduous climb up the 2244-metre peak in the Karwendel mountains.

The tricky ascent would take an entire day, and getting back down another day. So far, no one has volunteered for the assignment.

“The building application has not been approved so far because not all the required documents have been presented,” said a spokesman for the authority.

Alamy The brewery at the mountain station, located in a nature reserve, lacks planning approval and permission from the regional government

That didn't stop "Germany's highest brewery" from opening last week.

Guests admired stupendous views and the gleaming copper brew kettle while toasting the launch with steins of freshly brewed wheat beer, pale lager and a special dark Christmas Bock, untroubled by the bureaucrats down in the valley.

Majority-owned by the former German fencing champion Wolfgang Reich, the company also opened Germany's highest distillery in the restaurant last year.

He didn't have a building permit for that either, reports said. It is unclear what permits the company has received so far.

It could not be reached for comment.

