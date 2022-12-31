Top Russian university 'pressured' to stop Vladimir Putin’s goddaughter being expelled

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s goddaughter will remain at university despite failing her exams.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s goddaughter has been allowed to continue her studies at Russia’s top university despite repeatedly failing her exams, a new report has claimed, suggesting that people close to the regime applied pressure to keep her in.

Meduza, a Russian media outlet, and activists from the Laboratory of University Transparency argued that people close to Viktor Medvedchuk, a family friend of Putin, pulled strings to keep Daria, his daughter, in Moscow’s Higher School of Economics (HSE).

In the summer of 2021, Medvedchuk enrolled on a business management course along with two other Ukrainians – children of Medvechuk’s allies who also moved to Moscow last year.

The three students, according to Meduza, did not show up at an exam this summer and instead gave forged sick notes.

The student office had drafted a decree to expel the trio before unidentified people called the office and pleaded to reverse the decision, insisting it would “destroy the students’ lives”.

The rector’s office later filed other medical certificates confirming that the students were sick, Meduza cited an unnamed HSE employee as saying.

Later that summer, Medvedchuk and her Ukrainian friends all failed their exams more than three times and were about to be expelled again.

Shortly afterwards, a man and a woman “dressed in leather jackets who looked like gangsters and were glaring at people” showed up at the student office, a former HSE employee told Meduza.

AP Ukrainian tycoon Viktor Medvedchuk, left, speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting.

They brought “chocolate and alcohol” and told the office that two of the students were getting transferred to Russia’s top school for international relations.

The visitors were told that Medvedchuk could write a motivation letter proving she was still willing to carry out her studies.

She is still listed as a business management student on the HSE’s website, ranked 222nd out of 266 undergraduate students.

The university was unavailable for comment on Friday.

Putin’s ‘eyes and ears’ in Ukraine

Viktor Medvedchuk, who is often described as Putin’s eyes and ears in Ukraine, was arrested a few months before the Russian invasion on suspicion of treason.

He escaped house arrest shortly after the war started, but was caught in April.

In September, Kyiv swapped him and 55 Russian soldiers for 215 Ukrainian troops, including defenders of Mariupol from the Azov battalion who were vilified by Russian propaganda.

The tycoon has not appeared in public since he was taken to Russia.